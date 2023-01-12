Free Fire redeem codes today (12 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and skins

Players in the Free Fire community are always looking for new in-game cosmetics to add to their collections. However, they are often required to spend diamonds if they want to obtain premium skins in the game.

Many individuals do not have the financial means to purchase diamonds with real money. As a result, these users look for free ways to get cosmetics. Redeem codes are a great option for such gamers. The codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site and can be claimed in a few minutes.

Free Fire redeem codes to get room cards and skins (12 January 2023)

The redeem codes below can reward players with free room cards and skins:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

Note: Due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not function for all users.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

The steps outlined below will guide you through the redemption procedure for the codes listed above:

Step 1: Use any web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) of the game.

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the six log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, you will have to sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the six login options offered.

Guest accounts can't be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, so you must make sure that your FF account is linked to one of the platforms before you begin the redemption process. You can bind your account by visiting the in-game settings.

Carefully enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can now carefully type the redeem code into the text box. You also have the option to copy and paste the code.

Step 4: Proceed by clicking on the Confirm button below the text box. A dialog box mentioning the status of the redemption will appear on your screen.

If the redemption for the code is successful, you can claim the associated items by heading to the in-game mail. The rewards will be delivered to your account within a span of 24 hours, so you shouldn't worry if they don't arrive immediately.

Disclaimer: Players in India should not play Free Fire or even download it on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions. However, the MAX version of the game can still be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes