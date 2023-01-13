Free Fire redeem codes today (13 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and bundles

Redeem codes are always in high demand among Free Fire players. Their popularity can be attributed to the fact that they are free to use and provide access to various exclusive rewards.

All redeem codes have a validity period and expire after a specific amount of time, which is why they must be used quickly. Free Fire's developers also place server restrictions on them.

Free Fire redeem codes (13 January 2023)

Given below is a list of redeem codes that will provide FF players with free diamonds and bundles:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: Due to their unclear expiry dates and server restrictions, the aforementioned redeem codes may not function for all players.

Process of using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

The process of using a Free Fire redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site doesn't take much time or effort. Listed below are comprehensive instructions for the whole procedure:

Step 1: Head over to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can directly access the website using the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Use one of the six login options that are present on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Pick the login option linked to your account to sign in. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the six different platforms available.

If you have a guest account, you'll need to link it to one of these platforms. You can do this in the game's settings.

Enter the necessary FF redeem code and then hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you've signed in, you'll see a field where you can enter a Free Fire redeem code. Remember to enter it accurately.

Step 4: Click on the Confirm button. You will see the redemption status in a dialog box.

If you've done everything the right way, you will be able to collect the rewards from the mail section of the game. It may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be delivered, so you will need to be patient while you wait for them to arrive.

Disclaimer: As a result of the restrictions imposed by the government, players in India should avoid playing or downloading Free Fire on their devices. They can still play the game's MAX version as it is not among the prohibited applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

