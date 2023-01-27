Free Fire redeem codes today (27 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and skins

Redeem codes are popular among Garena Free Fire players since they allow them to obtain in-game items without having to spend any money. These codes are highly sought after due to their ease of use, and players frequently search online for new ones to claim.

The developers of the popular battle royale title constantly release new redeem codes, and each one is a unique combination of 12 or 16 characters (including letters and numbers). Players must simply enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to utilize them.

Free Fire redeem codes to get characters and skins (27 January 2023)

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes to get characters and skins in the battle royale title:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF1164XNJZ2V

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes mentioned above may not function for some users.

Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes

To redeem codes for Free Fire on the game's Rewards Redemption Site, please follow these steps:

Step 1: Boot up any web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can also click on this link to get there directly.

You will have to use the required log in option to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will be prompted to sign in to the website using the platform associated with your in-game account. The platforms available on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Guest accounts don't work on the website, and those with guest accounts will be required to link their account to one of the platforms first. If you're using a guest account in the battle royale title, you must first go to the game's settings and link it to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Enter the necessary redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste an active redeem code into the text box on your screen or manually type it out. Make sure you double-check the code before clicking on the Confirm button.

Upon clicking the button, a dialog box will appear on your screen, displaying the redemption status. If the code is valid, you can claim your rewards from the in-game mail section. However, you will see an error message if the code has expired. In this case, you will have to wait for new redeem codes.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should not play Free Fire or download it to their devices. However, they can still play FF MAX since it wasn't included on the list of prohibited apps.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes