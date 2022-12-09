Free Fire redeem codes today (9 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

Players have been able to acquire free rewards in Free Fire through various means, the most notable of which are redeem codes and events. These are occasionally made accessible by the developers and offer a range of premium items.

Events are available directly within the game, but codes are usually released on the game's official social media handles and when specific milestones are achieved during livestreams. If players are on the lookout for new codes, they can check the following section to find some that provide free gloo wall skins and pets.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo walls skins (9 December 2022)

The redeem codes mentioned below reward players with free pets and gloo wall skins in Free Fire:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: Due to varying expiry dates and server restrictions, these codes may not work for some users.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

The procedure to claim redeem codes is pretty simple, and most people who have been playing the game for a while will probably know what to do. However, if you don't know the exact steps, here is a detailed guide that you can follow:

Step 1: Start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on any web browser.

Use one of the six options to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform associated with your account to sign in on the website. There are six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you will have to link it to one of the platforms to become eligible for the redemption procedure. You can complete the linking process by heading to the in-game settings section of Free Fire.

Step 3: After logging in, enter the required redeem code in the text box that appears on the screen. Avoid errors while typing the code since any mistakes will result in a failed redemption.

Once the code is entered, click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button present below the text box to complete the redemption process. A dialog box will appear, notifying you about the status of the redemption.

The rewards will be sent via the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

After a successful redemption, you can claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: Because Free Fire has been banned in India, gamers belonging to the nation must not play or download the game. However, gamers can continue to enjoy FF MAX since it wasn't on the list of suspended applications.

