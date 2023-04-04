Free Fire redeem codes today (April 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Free Fire players often look forward to events and redeem codes to obtain exclusive in-game items such as skins, costumes, and emotes without having to spend any money. Over time, developers have released new codes for different servers, allowing the community to obtain a variety of premium items.

Furthermore, Garena has created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site where players can redeem their codes and instantly receive rewards. By going to the designated website and completing the redemption process, players can quickly add rewards to their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and skins (April 4, 2023)

You can try using these Free Fire redeem codes to receive diamonds and emotes in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: It is essential to remember that the redeem codes specified above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for all users.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

The straightforward steps stated below will help you complete the redemption process on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Use any web browser to get to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Employ the required login option from the available six (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing there, log in using the platform connected to your FF account. The website offers six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

To use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, players must link their Free Fire account to any one of the available platforms. Guest accounts are not eligible for redemption.

You must place the redeem code in the text box and then press Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon signing in, paste the working Free Fire redeem code inside the text box on the screen. Then, press the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption.

You will eventually see a dialog box on your screen that will tell you whether the process was performed successfully. In the event of a successful redemption, the rewards of the code will be sent to your account via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Indian players are advised to avoid Free Fire as the game is prohibited in the nation. However, the MAX variant of the battle royale title wasn't suspended and can still be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

