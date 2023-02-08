Free Fire redeem codes today (February 8, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

Free Fire offers a wide selection of skins and cosmetics that players can obtain using diamonds, the in-game currency. By acquiring these items, one can enhance the overall visual experience in the battle royale and customize characters, weapons, and more.

However, since most players cannot afford to spend diamonds on items, redeem codes have grown in popularity. These character combinations are released by Garena, and players can find them on the game's social media handles or livestreams.

Free Fire redeem codes (February 8, 2023)

Here are some redeem codes you can use to get gloo wall skins and room cards in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes specified here may not function for all users due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Steps of using redeem codes

Garena has created a website called Rewards Redemption Site for the purpose of using redeem codes. Using this website is easy, and you can complete the entire redemption procedure in a few minutes.

Here's how to use a Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site or “https://reward.ff.garena.com/en” on any web browser on your device. You can also use the link below to do so:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

After getting to the Rewards Redemption Site, use the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Utilize the platform linked to your in-game account to sign in. The website features multiple platforms:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Step 3: Once you complete the login procedure, enter a redeem code into the text box. Make sure you do not make any typing mistakes during the process.

Hit the "Confirm" button after you have successfully entered the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button beneath the text field. After pressing the button, a dialog box will appear indicating the redemption status, i.e., whether or not it's successful.

If things go smoothly, you can claim your rewards from the in-game mail section. Be patient while waiting for the delivery of the rewards, as it may take up to 24 hours for them to arrive.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Players in the country must avoid playing it due to the government-imposed restrictions. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX since it is not named among the prohibited applications.

