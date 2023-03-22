Free Fire redeem codes today (March 22, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

In-game cosmetics are highly sought after by the Free Fire community, with players eagerly waiting to get their hands on premium and exclusive skins.

Typically, diamonds must be utilized to purchase such items. However, those who cannot spend money on diamonds can take advantage of redeem codes to get a range of free rewards. These codes are very useful and provide items without much effort.

Check out the section below to find a list of redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes to get characters and gun skins (March 22, 2023)

The following are the redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins in Free Fire:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: The Free Fire codes listed above may not work for everyone due to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates.

How to use redeem codes

You can follow the steps mentioned below to get free rewards in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You can get to it directly by clicking on the link below.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Choose the appropriate login option out of the six available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You should complete the sign-in with the platform linked to your in-game account. The platforms on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts must be connected to one of the platforms mentioned above to be eligible to use redeem codes. You can link a guest account by heading to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box on your screen.

Once you have inserted the code, click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, press the Confirm button to complete the redemption.

Once the redemption ends successfully, you can claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid playing or downloading the popular battle royale game. However, they can access the title’s MAX variant because it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

