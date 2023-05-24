Garena announces Magic Cube Store changes for Free Fire OB40 version

Garena recently revealed some much-anticipated news suggesting it would introduce a new set of attractive outfits in the Free Fire MAX Magic Cube section. The developers will implement this change with the OB40 update's release, which is scheduled to go live later this month. With this alteration, players will undoubtedly have more options when redeeming outfits.

Individuals are always waiting for an update to the Magic Cube section in Free Fire MAX since the items in this menu particularly appeal to them as they may use a Magic Cube for one of the exclusive outfits. The following section offers a detailed overview of the upcoming changes.

Magic Cube store to be refreshed in Free Fire MAX

Magic Cube Store is all set to be updated with the OB40 update of the game (Image via Garena)

Garena announced the news about the Free Fire MAX Magic Cube Store update through a post in the game's news section. Essentially, this title's developers will replace the 20 existing bundles in its Store section.

The post informed the players that the outfits will be refreshed on May 31, 2023, at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). It's worth noting Free Fire MAX's upcoming OB40 patch is scheduled to be released on the same day. It further stated:

"Please remember to exchange your favourite bundles from the current store before they are removed. We will have some new and exciting bundles added to the store for you to explore and enjoy!"

According to available details, the following outfits will become available in the Magic Cube section on Free Fire MAX's Indian server after OB40's release:

Skull Fighter Bundle

Skull Rider Bundle

Ancient Glory Bundle

Energy Totem Bundle

Heated Crust Bundle

Cold Frost Bundle

Venom Touch Bundle

Hunger Strike Bundle

Violet Flame Bundle

Crazy DJ Bundle

Vampire's Revenge Bundle

Bloody Mistress Bundle

Golden Bell Bundle

The Operation Elite Bundle

The Contingency Elite Bundle

Duchess Swallowtail Bundle

Oni Soulseeker Bundle

Yokai Soulseeker Bundle

Judgement Ironface Bundle

Verdict Ironface Bundle

Steps to redeem Magic Cube bundle

Here are the steps that you may follow to get attractive outfits from the Magic Cube Store:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Store section by clicking on that option on the left.

Access the Store section by clicking on its icon on the screen's left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the redeem tab and then the Magic Cube section from the available options.

A long list of available outfits will load on the screen.

You may finally redeem the required bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the most appropriate bundle and tap on the Exchange option.

A new dialogue box will appear, where you have to confirm the selection. After that, the item will be sent to your account. The outfits you get from Free Fire MAX's Magic Cube section are permanently yours to keep, and you may equip them through this title's Vault section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes