Garena launches new Free Fire MAX sale on legendary gun boxes

Sales have been a common theme in Free Fire MAX for the last few days, with a particular section regularly being available at a discounted rate. A new 50% sale is again applicable on the legendary crates, which are one of the alternatives to acquiring gun skins in the battle royale title.

The sale is only valid for a single day, and gamers must quickly utilize this opportunity to fill their vaults with attractive skins. Furthermore, after the introduction of the lifetime progress system, gun crates have become even more valuable as even trial cards can contribute towards the acquisition of permanent items.

Get discount on Free Fire MAX legendary gun skin boxes

The prices of all legendary gun skin boxes in the Free Fire MAX have been slashed, making them accessible to the entire community. There are more than 45 options, each of which is priced at 20 diamonds instead of the regular 40 diamonds.

Available options at the discount (Image via Garena)

The list of items available for sale is as follows:

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate

Burning Lily (M14 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate

Ice & Fire Bones (Treatment Sniper + M249) Weapon Loot Crate

Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate

Crimson Heir (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 Flaming Dragon Weapon Loot Crate

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate

Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

MP-40 New year Weapon Loot Crate

Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Underworld Howl Loot Crate

The items are already available at discounted prices in the Free Fire MAX store. Additionally, you may apply additional discounts to get better value for the bulk acquisition.

Steps to purchase legendary gun skin boxes in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Access the store in Free Fire MAX and select the Armory section.

Step 2: Click on the Legend Box section and pick the preferred weapon loot crate.

Confirm the purchase to receive the gun skin in your account (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation dialog box.

Confirm the quantity and utilize any applicable discount coupons. After making the purchase, the crates will be delivered to the vault and the diamonds will be deducted.

Poll : 0 votes