Garena launches new Free Fire MAX sale on legendary gun boxes

Sales have been a common theme in Free Fire MAX for the last few days, with a particular section regularly being available at a discounted rate. A new 50% sale is again applicable on the legendary crates, which are one of the alternatives to acquiring gun skins in the battle royale title.
The sale is only valid for a single day, and gamers must quickly utilize this opportunity to fill their vaults with attractive skins. Furthermore, after the introduction of the lifetime progress system, gun crates have become even more valuable as even trial cards can contribute towards the acquisition of permanent items.
Get discount on Free Fire MAX legendary gun skin boxes
The prices of all legendary gun skin boxes in the Free Fire MAX have been slashed, making them accessible to the entire community. There are more than 45 options, each of which is priced at 20 diamonds instead of the regular 40 diamonds.
The list of items available for sale is as follows:
- Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate
- Burning Lily (M14 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate
- Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice & Fire Bones (Treatment Sniper + M249) Weapon Loot Crate
- Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate
- Crimson Heir (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate
- Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate
- Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Weapon Loot Crate
- Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate
- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
- UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate
- The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
- Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- MP-40 New year Weapon Loot Crate
- Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
- Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate
- Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 Underworld Howl Loot Crate
The items are already available at discounted prices in the Free Fire MAX store. Additionally, you may apply additional discounts to get better value for the bulk acquisition.
Steps to purchase legendary gun skin boxes in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Access the store in Free Fire MAX and select the Armory section.
Step 2: Click on the Legend Box section and pick the preferred weapon loot crate.
Step 3: Click the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation dialog box.
Confirm the quantity and utilize any applicable discount coupons. After making the purchase, the crates will be delivered to the vault and the diamonds will be deducted.