Garena offering 50% discount on Free Fire MAX theme gun boxes

Following a sale on parachutes, surfboards, and loot boxes on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena has launched yet another sale, and this time the offer is applicable on the themed gun crates. Gamers can acquire them for half the marked price, i.e., 12 diamonds, making them even more accessible for the entire community.
The sale is only available for a single day, and the exciting element is that users can get additional discounts if they have one in possession. These crates are one of the many ways to acquire gun skins. Since the release of the new Lifetime Progress system, these event sales have become even more incentivizing.
50% sale available on themed gun crates in Free Fire MAX
Free Fire MAX India server has seen regular sales over the last few months, and players can enjoy the sale of themed gun crates on November 23, 2022. The boxes are at a reduced rate of 12 diamonds per piece instead of the regular 25 diamonds.
The list of available themed boxes for grabs is as follows:
- Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate
- Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate
- The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate
- Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Haven Weapon Loot Crate
- Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
- Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
- Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
- Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
- Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
- Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate
If you do not possess enough diamonds now, then fret not, as these sales have been a regular occurrence, and you will find another in a few days.
Steps to purchase themed boxes at a discount in Free Fire MAX
You can follow the steps given below to acquire the gun crates at a discount in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Load the store in Free Fire MAX and access the armory section.
Step 2: Select the “Themed Box” and pick the preferred loot crate.
Step 3: Click the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation dialog box. You can decide on the number of loot crates and apply any applicable coupons.
Step 4: Confirm the purchase, and the diamonds will be deducted from the account.
You can instantly open the loot crates or access them from the vault. Although you are not guaranteed a permanent gun skin, even the trial cards are equally valuable. A single-day trial counts 1% towards the lifetime gun progress; once this bar reaches 100%, you can keep the skin permanently.