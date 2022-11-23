Garena offering 50% discount on Free Fire MAX theme gun boxes

Following a sale on parachutes, surfboards, and loot boxes on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena has launched yet another sale, and this time the offer is applicable on the themed gun crates. Gamers can acquire them for half the marked price, i.e., 12 diamonds, making them even more accessible for the entire community.

The sale is only available for a single day, and the exciting element is that users can get additional discounts if they have one in possession. These crates are one of the many ways to acquire gun skins. Since the release of the new Lifetime Progress system, these event sales have become even more incentivizing.

50% sale available on themed gun crates in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX India server has seen regular sales over the last few months, and players can enjoy the sale of themed gun crates on November 23, 2022. The boxes are at a reduced rate of 12 diamonds per piece instead of the regular 25 diamonds.

The list of available themed boxes for grabs is as follows:

The list of available options (Image via Garena)

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Haven Weapon Loot Crate

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

If you do not possess enough diamonds now, then fret not, as these sales have been a regular occurrence, and you will find another in a few days.

Steps to purchase themed boxes at a discount in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given below to acquire the gun crates at a discount in Free Fire MAX:

Select Armory and then click on the Themed Box section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load the store in Free Fire MAX and access the armory section.

Step 2: Select the “Themed Box” and pick the preferred loot crate.

Step 3: Click the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation dialog box. You can decide on the number of loot crates and apply any applicable coupons.

Confirm the purchase to receive the items (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Confirm the purchase, and the diamonds will be deducted from the account.

You can instantly open the loot crates or access them from the vault. Although you are not guaranteed a permanent gun skin, even the trial cards are equally valuable. A single-day trial counts 1% towards the lifetime gun progress; once this bar reaches 100%, you can keep the skin permanently.

