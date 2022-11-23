Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshot rate, monthly income, and more

Ajay is also popular with his in-game alias Ajjubhai and ranks among the most prominent personalities in the Free Fire community. He is the game's most subscribed content creator on YouTube, with his channel, Total Gaming surpassing 34 million subscribers.

The Indian star runs several other channels, including Ajay Verse (6.64 million subscribers), Ajjubhai (645k subscribers), TG Highlights (1.23 million subscribers), Total Gaming Shorts (1.23 million subscribers), and more. He also has more than 3.3 million subscribers on Instagram.

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID and other details

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID is 451012596. The YouTuber's statistics within the battle royale title as of November 23, 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has made it into 1046 solo matches in Free Fire while winning 95 of these and finishing with the top 10s 299 times. This makes his win rate 9.08%. With 2667 eliminations in this process, Ajay retains a K/D ratio of 2.80.

During the 1838 duo matches, 358 have ended in Total Gaming's favor, while he has remained within the top 5 places 682 times, retaining a win rate of 19.47%. The YouTuber has chalked up 7314 frags to secure a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, Total Gaming scored 3076 Booyahs in 12914 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 23.81%. His squad has also made it to the top 3 positions 4286 times. Ajjubhai recorded 50018 frags while also registering a K/D ratio of 5.08.

BR Ranked stats

Total Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet sensation has featured in one solo match and failed to make it to the top but made it to the podium in the said encounter. He has taken out five opponents in the Free Fire Ranked Season 30, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.

Total Gaming is not yet a part of any other ranked game.

Note: The images and stats used in the article have been collected from Free Fire MAX. Furthermore, the statistics will change as the internet star contests in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Ajjubhai's guild details (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai leads the Total Gaming guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 62710265. The Indian content creator is placed in Bronze in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Gold 3 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Estimated monthly income

Total Gaming's estimated income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Total Gaming channel's earnings range between $9.5K and $152.1K. Similarly, the estimates for the entire year are predicted between the range of $114.1K and $1.8M.

YouTube channel

Ajay has been working on the Total Gaming YouTube channel since late 2018 and has posted just under 1950 videos. These videos have collectively gained a mammoth 6.108 billion views in total.

The channel gained 3+ million subscribers in 2019, while this number grew several times in 2020, surpassing a 15 million subscriber count. This number crossed 25 million in June 2021 and exceeded 30 million.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has also gained 200k subscribers and 38.029 million views over the last 30 days.

