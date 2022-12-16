Garena offers 50% discount on Free Fire MAX fashion bundles

Garena is back with a new sale on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, and this time, the focus is on exclusive outfits. These cosmetics are highly sought after in the market, but their exorbitant prices prevent players from purchasing them.

However, courtesy of the current deals in Free Fire MAX, players can fill their accounts with stylish outfits without worrying too much about the costs. Like previous offers, these promotional discounts are only available on December 16, 2022.

Get exclusive Free Fire MAX bundles at a 50% discount

Items available at a discount (Image via Garena)

A wide variety of outfits are available at a 50% discount in the Free Fire MAX stores. You can apply discount coupons on outfits priced beyond your threshold to get an even better value for money.

Listed below are all the outfits that are available at a discount right now:

Stereo Noisemaker Bundle – 749 diamonds

Stereo Blaster Bundle – 749 diamonds

Blood Buster Bundle – 599 diamonds

Evil Slayer Bundle – 599 diamonds

King Boxer Bundle – 599 diamonds

Queen Boxer Bundle – 599 diamonds

K.O. Night – Burn Bundle – 599 diamonds

Warrior Prince Bundle – 599 diamonds

Skull Punker Bundle – 599 diamonds

Midnight Oni Bundle – 559 diamonds

Phantom Microzark Bundle – 559 diamonds

Persian Secrets Bundle – 559 diamonds

Trendy Diver Bundle – 559 diamonds

Jovial Diver Bundle – 559 diamonds

Plague Doctor Bundle – 559 diamonds

Dragon Mafia Bundle – 499 diamonds

Dragon Gangster Bundle – 499 diamonds

Youngster Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Heist Mastermind Bundle – 449 diamonds

Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle – 449 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 449 diamonds

Persia Prowess Bundle – 449 diamonds

Woof Pro Catcher Bundle – 449 diamonds

Prince Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Tropic Rumble Bundle – 449 diamonds

Canine Enforcer Bundle – 449 diamonds

Midnight Mafia Bundle – 449 diamonds

Adventure Dawn Bundle– 449 diamonds

Persia Valor Bundle – 449 diamonds

Shadow Striker Bundle – 449 diamonds

FFWS Bayfront Ranger Bundle – 449 diamonds

Golden Sunrise Bundle – 449 diamonds

Crimson Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds

FFWS Bayfront Guardian Bundle – 449 diamonds

Mad Brickman Bundle – 449 diamonds

Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle – 449 diamonds

Samurai Faceless Bundle – 449 diamonds

Kendoka Blindfold Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Weekend Clubber Bundle – 449 diamonds

English Uniform Bundle (Male) – 449 diamonds

The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle – 449 diamonds

Heatbound Desert Bundle – 449 diamonds

Violet Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds

Assault Force – 449 diamonds

Jailbird Bundle – 449 diamonds

Princess Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Heist Sidekick Bundle – 449 diamonds

Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 449 diamonds

Summer Heart Throbe Bundle – 449 diamonds

Superstar Weekend Bundle – 449 diamonds

Wilderness Trapper Bundle – 449 diamonds

Midnight Gangster Bundle – 449 diamonds

Plumber Bundle (Female) – 249 diamonds

Burning Rays Bundle – 249 diamonds

Steps to purchase outfits at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given below to purchase the discounted items in the game right now:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the store by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Select the Bundle section under the Normal tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Bundle section under the Normal tab.

Step 3: Select the desired outfit, and click on the purchase button to access the purchase confirmation box.

Confirm the purchase to receive the outfit (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Apply any applicable coupon and press the purchase button. Diamonds will be deducted, and you will receive the outfit you bought.

You can equip the outfit through the vault section in Free Fire MAX.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes