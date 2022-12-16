Garena offers 50% discount on Free Fire MAX fashion bundles

Garena is back with a new sale on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, and this time, the focus is on exclusive outfits. These cosmetics are highly sought after in the market, but their exorbitant prices prevent players from purchasing them.
However, courtesy of the current deals in Free Fire MAX, players can fill their accounts with stylish outfits without worrying too much about the costs. Like previous offers, these promotional discounts are only available on December 16, 2022.
Get exclusive Free Fire MAX bundles at a 50% discount
A wide variety of outfits are available at a 50% discount in the Free Fire MAX stores. You can apply discount coupons on outfits priced beyond your threshold to get an even better value for money.
Listed below are all the outfits that are available at a discount right now:
- Stereo Noisemaker Bundle – 749 diamonds
- Stereo Blaster Bundle – 749 diamonds
- Blood Buster Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Evil Slayer Bundle – 599 diamonds
- King Boxer Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Queen Boxer Bundle – 599 diamonds
- K.O. Night – Burn Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Warrior Prince Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Skull Punker Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Midnight Oni Bundle – 559 diamonds
- Phantom Microzark Bundle – 559 diamonds
- Persian Secrets Bundle – 559 diamonds
- Trendy Diver Bundle – 559 diamonds
- Jovial Diver Bundle – 559 diamonds
- Plague Doctor Bundle – 559 diamonds
- Dragon Mafia Bundle – 499 diamonds
- Dragon Gangster Bundle – 499 diamonds
- Youngster Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Heist Mastermind Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Persia Prowess Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Woof Pro Catcher Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Prince Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Tropic Rumble Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Canine Enforcer Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Midnight Mafia Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Adventure Dawn Bundle– 449 diamonds
- Persia Valor Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Shadow Striker Bundle – 449 diamonds
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Golden Sunrise Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Crimson Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Mad Brickman Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Samurai Faceless Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Kendoka Blindfold Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Weekend Clubber Bundle – 449 diamonds
- English Uniform Bundle (Male) – 449 diamonds
- The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Heatbound Desert Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Violet Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Assault Force – 449 diamonds
- Jailbird Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Princess Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Heist Sidekick Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Summer Heart Throbe Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Superstar Weekend Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Wilderness Trapper Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Midnight Gangster Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Plumber Bundle (Female) – 249 diamonds
- Burning Rays Bundle – 249 diamonds
Steps to purchase outfits at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX
You may follow the steps given below to purchase the discounted items in the game right now:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the store by clicking on the icon on the left side.
Step 2: Click on the Bundle section under the Normal tab.
Step 3: Select the desired outfit, and click on the purchase button to access the purchase confirmation box.
Step 4: Apply any applicable coupon and press the purchase button. Diamonds will be deducted, and you will receive the outfit you bought.
You can equip the outfit through the vault section in Free Fire MAX.
