Garena releases J Balvin collaboration items in Free Fire MAX store

The Free Fire x J Balvin collaboration took place earlier this year, resulting in the addition of several unique events and items themed around the reggaeton star. Fans of both the game as well as the artist were delighted as they were able to obtain numerous exclusive cosmetics, such as outfits and more.

Recently, these collaborationitems have been re-added to Free Fire MAX’s Indian server, and those interested in obtaining them can do so directly from the in-game store. However, before proceeding, they must ensure that they have sufficient diamonds to spend.

Free Fire x J Balvin items added back to the in-game store (MAX version)

Several items themed on the singer have been added to the game (Image via Garena)

J Balvin-themed items have made a long-awaited return and users can now purchase them by spending Free Fire MAX's premium in-game currency. Previously, the cosmetics were made available through events such as the “J Balvin Royale” and so on.

Since these items will not be available for long, gamers must try to quickly obtain them in the battle royale title. Listed below are the various cosmetics available for purchase, along with their prices:

Pet Skin: Prismatic Flow Yeti – 299 diamonds

Pet Skin: Prismatic Force Beanie – 299 diamonds

A Crazy World – 399 diamonds

Everything Goes Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Prismatic Energy Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Everything Goes (Mask) – 449 diamonds

Prismatic Energy (Mask) – 449 diamonds

Up Here (F) – 399 diamonds

Up Here (M) – 399 diamonds

Everything Goes (Head) – 499 diamonds

Prismatic Energy (Head) – 499 diamonds

Everything Goes (Shoes) – 249 diamonds

Prismatic Energy (Shoes) – 249 diamonds

Everything Goes (Bottom) – 499 diamonds

Prismatic Energy (Bottom) – 499 diamonds

This is Me (Top) – 599 diamonds

For my People (Top) – 599 diamonds

Everything Goes (Top) – 749 diamonds

Prismatic Energy (Top) – 749 diamonds

Players with enough diamonds can purchase these items to add them to their collections. Meanwhile, if individuals do not have a substantial quantity of the premium currency in their accounts, they are advised to save it and spend it on events like Moco Store, which provide greater economic value.

Steps to buy J Balvin items in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps provided below to buy J Balvin items in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and go to the in-game store by clicking on its icon located on the left side.

Click on the 'Store' icon on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘New’ section under the ‘Normal’ tab to find more information about the newly added items.

Gamers can subsequently click on the 'New' tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the required item you wish to obtain, and press the ‘Purchase’ button.

After confirming the purchase, the respective themed items will be added to your account.

