Garena releases J Balvin collaboration items in Free Fire MAX store

The Free Fire x J Balvin collaboration took place earlier this year, resulting in the addition of several unique events and items themed around the reggaeton star. Fans of both the game as well as the artist were delighted as they were able to obtain numerous exclusive cosmetics, such as outfits and more.
Recently, these collaborationitems have been re-added to Free Fire MAX’s Indian server, and those interested in obtaining them can do so directly from the in-game store. However, before proceeding, they must ensure that they have sufficient diamonds to spend.
Free Fire x J Balvin items added back to the in-game store (MAX version)
J Balvin-themed items have made a long-awaited return and users can now purchase them by spending Free Fire MAX's premium in-game currency. Previously, the cosmetics were made available through events such as the “J Balvin Royale” and so on.
Since these items will not be available for long, gamers must try to quickly obtain them in the battle royale title. Listed below are the various cosmetics available for purchase, along with their prices:
- Pet Skin: Prismatic Flow Yeti – 299 diamonds
- Pet Skin: Prismatic Force Beanie – 299 diamonds
- A Crazy World – 399 diamonds
- Everything Goes Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Prismatic Energy Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Everything Goes (Mask) – 449 diamonds
- Prismatic Energy (Mask) – 449 diamonds
- Up Here (F) – 399 diamonds
- Up Here (M) – 399 diamonds
- Everything Goes (Head) – 499 diamonds
- Prismatic Energy (Head) – 499 diamonds
- Everything Goes (Shoes) – 249 diamonds
- Prismatic Energy (Shoes) – 249 diamonds
- Everything Goes (Bottom) – 499 diamonds
- Prismatic Energy (Bottom) – 499 diamonds
- This is Me (Top) – 599 diamonds
- For my People (Top) – 599 diamonds
- Everything Goes (Top) – 749 diamonds
- Prismatic Energy (Top) – 749 diamonds
Players with enough diamonds can purchase these items to add them to their collections. Meanwhile, if individuals do not have a substantial quantity of the premium currency in their accounts, they are advised to save it and spend it on events like Moco Store, which provide greater economic value.
Steps to buy J Balvin items in Free Fire MAX
Follow the steps provided below to buy J Balvin items in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Open the game and go to the in-game store by clicking on its icon located on the left side.
Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘New’ section under the ‘Normal’ tab to find more information about the newly added items.
Step 3: Select the required item you wish to obtain, and press the ‘Purchase’ button.
After confirming the purchase, the respective themed items will be added to your account.