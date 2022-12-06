Garena releases new Soul Top-Up in Free Fire MAX, offering free emote, pet skin, and backpack

Free Fire players have recently enjoyed multiple successive top-up events, with the developers launching new ones one after another. The previous Death Bite Top-Up came to an end on December 5, 2022, and the Soul Top-Up is already live on the Indian server.

While the highest requirement for the event is the same as the previous event, the developers have increased the total number of rewards. Fans can now get a free backpack, pet skin, and even an emote after fulfilling all of the current top-up event's requirements.

Read on to learn more about the ongoing top-up event in Free Fire MAX.

A new top-up event kicks off in Free Fire MAX

The new Soul Top-Up event commenced on the Indian server on December 6, 2022, and you can benefit from the new event until December 11, 2022. The developers have set three purchase thresholds, each offering an attractive cosmetic free of cost.

The three requirements of the new top-up event (Image via Garena)

The rewards alongside their corresponding diamond requirements are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Soul Keeper Backpack

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Pet skin: Spectral Guide

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Eternal Descent Emote

Since the three top-up requirements are successive, any purchase of diamonds will be counted towards all three requirements. On that note, a top-up of 500 diamonds will fulfill all the event's requirements, allowing players to claim three exclusive rewards at no extra cost.

These rewards are considered to be free, since you don't need to spend additional diamonds to obtain them.

Guide to purchasing Free Fire MAX diamonds and receiving top-up rewards

You may follow the guide given below to purchase diamonds and then receive the rewards from the top-up event:

Step 1: Access the top-up section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the “+” icon.

Select the appropriate diamond top-up option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A long list of top-up options will appear, and you should purchase the appropriate option.

Step 3: Complete the payment to receive diamonds in your account.

Since the highest requirement is set at 500 diamonds, a pack of 520 diamonds priced at INR 400 is the best option. If you want to acquire a bigger pack, you may delay this purchase until the next event to enjoy better value.

Step 4: Once diamonds are added to the account, you must access the Events section.

Select Soul Top-Up from the menu and hit the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the Soul Top-Up event from the menu and click on the Claim button beside the rewards.

You can equip the emote and backpack from the Vault section, while the pet skin will be available in the pet section. This top-up event provides attractive rewards, which are slightly better than the previous one. Interested gamers can certainly make use of this opportunity.

