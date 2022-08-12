How to get free Moony pet skin and Incubator Voucher in Free Fire MAX this week?

With the start of every ranked season in Free Fire MAX, the race to the highest tier kicks off, as gamers make every attempt to reach the top. Usually, the pride associated with reaching a particular rank and the associated rewards are the guiding force for gamers to continue their journey to the top of the ladder.

This time, the developers offer additional rewards to the players through a newly incorporated event. They have to play a given number of ranked BR and Clash Squad matches to attain the rewards that include a premium pet skin, multiple vouchers and more.

Free Moony pet skin and vouchers in Free Fire MAX

The newly added Play BR/CS Ranked event started on 12 August 2022, and gamers can take advantage of the event by completing the missions until 17 August 2022. The list requirements, along with the accompanying rewards, are outlined below:

The four rewards and their corresponding tasks (Image via Garena

Play two BR Rank matches to get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

Play five BR Rank matches to get a free Pet Skin: Spaceship Moony

Play two Clash Squad Rank matches to get a free Pixelated Staircase

Play five Clash Squad Rank matches to get a free Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

The four rewards combined are worth a few hundred diamonds. If gamers were to purchase a pet skin of epic+ category from the store, it would cost them at least 299 diamonds and above. The voucher will also save individuals at least 40 diamonds, i.e., a single spin.

Steps to access the new Free Fire MAX event and collect the rewards

Once players have accomplished the given tasks, they can follow the instructions provided below to claim the rewards:

Gamers can click on the calendar icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, open the events section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Play BR/CS Ranked section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the 5th Anniversary tab and the Play BR/CS Ranked segment.

Step 3: Finally, click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain the items mentioned earlier.

Users must use the Gold Royale and Incubator Voucher by 30 September 2022. At the same time, they can equip Moony from the pet tab if they own the pet.

Moreover, this event requires players to play a particular number of matches, not win them or secure a certain number of kills, which should not be difficult. They should not miss out on the free cosmetics provided easily.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen