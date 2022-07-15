How to get free Room Card and Weapon Royale Voucher in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX developers have come up with a new set of events under the theme Battle In Style. These events give players the opportunity to claim a wide range of rewards free of cost.

Weapon Royale Voucher and Craftland Room Card are two of the most desirable items in the battle royale game. These items usually have to be purchased by spending diamonds (premium in-game currency), but two events – Level Up Your CS Rank and Claim Rewards, offer the Weapon Royale Voucher and Craftland Room Card for free, respectively.

Free Fire MAX: Level Up Your CS Rank

Number of Clash Squad ranked matches to be played (Image via Garena)

The Level Up Your CS Rank event commenced today and will conclude on 20 July 2022. As the name suggests, the event revolves completely around the Clash Squad mode. To win the rewards, players will have to play a specific number of ranked matches in the said mode:

Two Clash Squad ranked matches – Digital Core

Five Clash Squad ranked matches – Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July 2022)

Ten Clash Squad ranked matches – Digital Mania Pin

Free Fire MAX: Claim Rewards

Missions that mobile gamers have to complete to win rewards (Image via Garena)

Claim Rewards! is a mission-based event where players have to complete specific missions to collect tokens. They can then use the tokens to claim the rewards. The missions, along with the respective number of tokens that players can collect, are given below:

Play one game – 1 Fun Token

Kill enemies eight times – 1 Fun Token

Play three matches with friends – 1 Fun Token

Get Booyah twice in a Clash Squad match – 1 Fun Token

Get Booyah once in a Battle Royale match – 1 Fun Token

The rewards and their worth are:

Digital Disco Hair – 15 Fun Tokens (Exchange available one time)

1x Craftland Room Card (Time Limit: 1 hour) – 5 Fun Tokens (Exchange available three times)

Digital Core – 5 Fun Tokens (Exchange available three times)

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 1 Fun Token (Exchange available fifteen times)

How to collect the above rewards in Free Fire MAX?

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Tthey will have to head over to the Battle In Style tab and go to either the Level Up Your CS Rank or Claim Rewards section.

Step 3: Once they have completed what is required, they can tap the yellow Claim/Exchange button beside the rewards they want to acquire.

