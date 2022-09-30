How to get Lava Lustre Charge Buster at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Weapon Royale is one of the many options for players in Free Fire MAX to obtain attractive and powerful gun skins. Garena recently introduced a limited-time deal on Luck Royale, lowering the price of spins by 50% on the Indian server, making the acquisition of Lava Lustre Charge Buster considerably more economical.

Due to its high cost on the regular course, players generally wait to see if good offers arrive in-game for it. However, given that the sale is only valid on 30 September 2022, they will have to make a decision soon.

Garena provides a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale on 30 September 2022

The developers have provided a 50% discount on the Weapon Royale featuring the Lava Lustre Charge Buster. A single spin is available for 20 diamonds instead of the regular 40, while a pack of 11 spins will only cost 200 diamonds, providing the best value.

You can use spins to receive one of the items randomly:

The available items in this Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Charge Buster – Lava Lustre

Charge Buster – Lava Lustre (24 hours)

Pharaoh’s Eye

Pharaoh’s Rage

Pharaoh’s Eyes

Pharaoh’s Wings

Bumblebee

Bumblebee: Rattle

Bumblebee: Swarm

Bumblebee: Sting

AK47 – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

Kar98k – Imperial Rome

Famas – Imperial Rome

AK47 – Urban Rager

SPAS 12 – Urban Rager

SKS – Urban Rager

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Pet Food

Additionally, the prizes also feature multiple limited-time play cards and load-out items that you may receive.

Since the price of spins has been reduced by 50%, the cost of getting the skin will also reduce considerably.

How to access the Weapon Royale and get the gun skin

Follow the detailed steps given below to access the 50% discount on the Weapon Royale:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and select the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the left side of the screen.

Click on the Weapon Royale option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the ‘Weapon Royale’ tab to access the event interface.

Make spins to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The two different spin options will be available on the screen, and you can finally choose between 1 spin and 10 + 1 spin.

Step 4: After confirming the purchase, the appropriate number of diamonds will be deducted and you will receive a reward randomly.

Charge Buster gun skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Interested readers who wanted to get the gun skin in Free Fire MAX before, but were unable to spend so many diamonds before, can now take advantage of the discount. You can now proceed to make twice as many spins as you intended to make previously, thereby also increasing the prospects of getting the permanent gun skin.

Furthermore, after the release of the OB36 update, even the trial gun skin is undoubtedly a good option as it will add to the weapon’s lifetime progress. Once this progress reaches 100%, they will receive the skin permanently.

