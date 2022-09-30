How to get Lava Lustre Charge Buster at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Weapon Royale is one of the many options for players in Free Fire MAX to obtain attractive and powerful gun skins. Garena recently introduced a limited-time deal on Luck Royale, lowering the price of spins by 50% on the Indian server, making the acquisition of Lava Lustre Charge Buster considerably more economical.
Due to its high cost on the regular course, players generally wait to see if good offers arrive in-game for it. However, given that the sale is only valid on 30 September 2022, they will have to make a decision soon.
Garena provides a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale on 30 September 2022
The developers have provided a 50% discount on the Weapon Royale featuring the Lava Lustre Charge Buster. A single spin is available for 20 diamonds instead of the regular 40, while a pack of 11 spins will only cost 200 diamonds, providing the best value.
You can use spins to receive one of the items randomly:
- Charge Buster – Lava Lustre
- Charge Buster – Lava Lustre (24 hours)
- Pharaoh’s Eye
- Pharaoh’s Rage
- Pharaoh’s Eyes
- Pharaoh’s Wings
- Bumblebee
- Bumblebee: Rattle
- Bumblebee: Swarm
- Bumblebee: Sting
- AK47 – Imperial Rome
- MP5 – Imperial Rome
- Kar98k – Imperial Rome
- Famas – Imperial Rome
- AK47 – Urban Rager
- SPAS 12 – Urban Rager
- SKS – Urban Rager
- 50% EXP Card
- 50% Gold Card
- Pet Food
Additionally, the prizes also feature multiple limited-time play cards and load-out items that you may receive.
Since the price of spins has been reduced by 50%, the cost of getting the skin will also reduce considerably.
How to access the Weapon Royale and get the gun skin
Follow the detailed steps given below to access the 50% discount on the Weapon Royale:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and select the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Select the ‘Weapon Royale’ tab to access the event interface.
Step 3: The two different spin options will be available on the screen, and you can finally choose between 1 spin and 10 + 1 spin.
Step 4: After confirming the purchase, the appropriate number of diamonds will be deducted and you will receive a reward randomly.
Interested readers who wanted to get the gun skin in Free Fire MAX before, but were unable to spend so many diamonds before, can now take advantage of the discount. You can now proceed to make twice as many spins as you intended to make previously, thereby also increasing the prospects of getting the permanent gun skin.
Furthermore, after the release of the OB36 update, even the trial gun skin is undoubtedly a good option as it will add to the weapon’s lifetime progress. Once this progress reaches 100%, they will receive the skin permanently.