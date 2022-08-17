How to get melee weapons for 50% discount in Free Fire MAX today

After providing a 50% discount on Evo gun tokens and bundles on the Free Fire MAX India server, Garena is back with yet another promotional offer. This time, players can enjoy a massive 50% discount on the melee weapons skins in the game.

Skins have always been a temptation that players have found hard to resist. However, high store prices also dissuade them from buying these cosmetic items. As a result, many players wait for events and sales to fulfill their desires.

50% discount on melee weapon skins in Free Fire MAX only available for one day

The melee weapon skins in the Free Fire MAX store are priced between 99 diamonds and 499 diamonds. However, with the 50% discount, players can get them for as low as 49 diamonds.

Similar to all the previous sales, this discount is only applicable for a single day i.e., 17 August 2022.

The list of melee weapons up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The complete list of items, along with their discounted prices, is outlined below:

Katana – Indigo Burn: 199 diamonds

Katana – Snow Doom: 199 diamonds

Katana – Season of Pink: 99 diamonds

Scythe – Scythe of Snow: 199 diamonds

Pan – Cyber Bounty Hunter: 49 diamonds

Parang – Keyboard Slasher: 249 diamonds

Parang – Catastrophe Slasher: 149 diamonds

Parang – Golden Blade: 49 diamonds

Parang – Cyber Blade: 149 diamonds

Bat – Guitar Basher: 249 diamonds

Bat – Knockout Swing: 149 diamonds

Bat – The Viking: 49 diamonds

Steps to purchase melee weapon skins at discounted rates

Players can follow the steps given below to acquire melee weapon skins at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players can access their Free Fire MAX account and visit the in-game store. To do so, they should click on the store option on the left side of the screen.

Players should select the Armory tab and click on the Melee option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can select the Armory section and click on the Melee option from the menu on the right side.

The entire list of melee weapon skins that are up for grabs will be displayed on the screen.

Players must confirm the purchase to get the weapon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the desired item and press the purchase button. A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm their purchase.

Once players have confirmed their purchase, the diamonds will be deducted from their account, and they will receive the item.

Players who want melee skins at a fraction of the cost should not waste this opportunity to get them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh