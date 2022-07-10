How to get Plan Bermuda gloo wall skin and Money Heist emotes in Free Fire MAX this week

Moco Store is again back on Free Fire MAX, and this time round, the store is offering Money Heist themed items. From gloo wall skins to exciting emotes, mobile gamers can take their pick on the items they want to acquire.
As always, the items in the prize pool are not being given away for free. Mobile gamers will have to spin to win the items; each spin is worth a specific number of diamonds.
Free Fire MAX: Latest Moco Store
Moco Store is also a recurring event in Free Fire MAX, allowing players to claim two special items of their choice. The latest one was unveiled today, 10 July 2022, and will last for seven days.
There are two prize pools in the Moco Store, and players have to pick one item from each pool. With each spin, the number of diamonds that need to be spent by players increases. The details of the spin are given below.
Spins and their worth
- First spin – 9 diamonds
- Second spin – 19 diamonds
- Third spin – 49 diamonds
- Fourth spin – 79 diamonds
- Fifth spin – 179 diamonds
- Sixth spin – 499 diamonds
Grand Prizes
The complete list of items in the Grand Prize pool is given below:
- Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle
- Make It Rain
- Money Throw
- Woodpecker – Red Robster
- Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Plan Bermuda
Bonus Prizes
The complete list of items in the Bonus Prize pool is given below:
- Bag O’ Cash
- Pan – Greatest Heist
- Pet Skin: Kitty Heist
- Plan Bermuda Vault
- Plan Bermuda Pickup Truck
- Pet Skin: Panda Heist
Final Prize pool
The Final Prize pool consists of items the player selects and four additional items they can claim. Here are the four items:
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July 2022)
Steps to claim the Money Heist themed items in Free Fire MAX this week
Here are the steps that mobile gamers will have to follow:
Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Luck Royale option.
Step 2: They will then head to the Moco Store.
Step 3: Users must pick one item from the Grand Prize pool and the other from the Bonus Prize pool list.
Step 4: They will have to confirm the items they have selected.
Step 5: Players will have to finally spin spending the diamonds to claim the items in the Final Prize pool.