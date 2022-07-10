How to get Plan Bermuda gloo wall skin and Money Heist emotes in Free Fire MAX this week

Moco Store is again back on Free Fire MAX, and this time round, the store is offering Money Heist themed items. From gloo wall skins to exciting emotes, mobile gamers can take their pick on the items they want to acquire.

As always, the items in the prize pool are not being given away for free. Mobile gamers will have to spin to win the items; each spin is worth a specific number of diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: Latest Moco Store

Moco Store is also a recurring event in Free Fire MAX, allowing players to claim two special items of their choice. The latest one was unveiled today, 10 July 2022, and will last for seven days.

There are two prize pools in the Moco Store, and players have to pick one item from each pool. With each spin, the number of diamonds that need to be spent by players increases. The details of the spin are given below.

Spins and their worth

First spin – 9 diamonds

Second spin – 19 diamonds

Third spin – 49 diamonds

Fourth spin – 79 diamonds

Fifth spin – 179 diamonds

Sixth spin – 499 diamonds

Grand Prizes

Gloo Wall – Plan Bermuda is one of the rewards in the Grand Prize pool (Image via Garena)

The complete list of items in the Grand Prize pool is given below:

Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle

Make It Rain

Money Throw

Woodpecker – Red Robster

Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle

Gloo Wall – Plan Bermuda

Bonus Prizes

Plan Bermuda Pickup Truck is one of the rewards in the Bonus Prize pool (Image via Garena)

The complete list of items in the Bonus Prize pool is given below:

Bag O’ Cash

Pan – Greatest Heist

Pet Skin: Kitty Heist

Plan Bermuda Vault

Plan Bermuda Pickup Truck

Pet Skin: Panda Heist

Final Prize pool

The Final Prize pool consists of items the player selects and four additional items they can claim. Here are the four items:

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July 2022)

Steps to claim the Money Heist themed items in Free Fire MAX this week

Here are the steps that mobile gamers will have to follow:

There are four additional items in the Final Prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They will then head to the Moco Store.

Step 3: Users must pick one item from the Grand Prize pool and the other from the Bonus Prize pool list.

Step 4: They will have to confirm the items they have selected.

Step 5: Players will have to finally spin spending the diamonds to claim the items in the Final Prize pool.

