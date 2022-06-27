Create
How to get rare Free Fire MAX bundles for cheap in new event

The new Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Jun 27, 2022 12:50 PM IST

The Free Fire MAX developers often come up with events that allow players to acquire in-game accessories for cheap. A recent event, Value Pack, was introduced today, on 27 June 2022, and it allows mobile gamers to purchase a bunch of items at a minimal rate.

From pets to loot crates, there are a variety of in-game items that players can obtain. The event will last for a short period of time and will conclude on 3 July 2022.

Details about the Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX

Players will have to select any one of the Value Pack cards (Image via Garena)
The Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX offers three types of cards, each containing a price. Players are given the option to choose any one card, and a price will be assigned at random.

Once they are done choosing the card, mobile gamers will be redirected to a page that has been divided into six categories, each of which has six items on offer. Players will have to select one item from each of the categories and make a customized pool.

Players will have to curate their own item pool and then pay the price assigned (Image via Garena)
Here are the categories and the list of prizes:

CAT 1

  • Sea Dragon Bundle
  • Trench Princess Bundle
  • Crane Summoner Bundle
  • Crane Sorcerer Bundle
  • Banished Biker Bundle
  • Exiled Biker Bundle

CAT 2

  • Flash
  • Night Panther
  • Spirit Fox
  • Smooth Ride
  • Motor Bike – Moco Month
  • Jeep – Thrash Goth

CAT 3

  • Manly Cologne
  • Pumpkin Bomb
  • Grenade – Pineapple Fizz
  • Pan – Sauce Swagger
  • Soundwave Thrasher
  • Underworld Curl

CAT 4

  • Pet Skin: Cyber Flash
  • Pet Skin: Spirit
  • Pet Skin: Blue Fox
  • Wooden Horse Loot Box
  • Kneel and Apologize
  • Loot Box

CAT 5

  • Clear Skies
  • Crimson Neon
  • Join The Carnival!
  • Slither Surfboard
  • An Artist’s Escape
  • Death From Above

CAT 6

  • Blue Flame Draco Token Crate
  • Megaloon Alpha Token Crate
  • Predatory Cobra Token Crate 1
  • Swallowtail (AWM + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate
  • Mystic Seeker (Scar + Spas12) Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFCS (M4A1 + Groza) Weapon Loot Crate

How to claim the Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX?

Players can take their pick from a vast range of accessories (Image via Garena)
Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the 'Calendar' icon.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the 'News' section and tap on 'Value Pack.'

Step 3: Users will then have to tap on 'Go To.'

Step 4: Players can now tap on any one of the three cards containing the amount that they will have to pay later to buy the items. The options are as follows:

  • 299 diamonds
  • 399 diamonds
  • 499 diamonds

Step 5: Users will get six pools of Free Fire MAX accessories with six items each, and they will have to choose one item from each pool.

Step 6: Once players have made their selection, they will have to tap on 'Buy.'

