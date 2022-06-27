How to get rare Free Fire MAX bundles for cheap in new event

The Free Fire MAX developers often come up with events that allow players to acquire in-game accessories for cheap. A recent event, Value Pack, was introduced today, on 27 June 2022, and it allows mobile gamers to purchase a bunch of items at a minimal rate.
From pets to loot crates, there are a variety of in-game items that players can obtain. The event will last for a short period of time and will conclude on 3 July 2022.
Details about the Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX
The Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX offers three types of cards, each containing a price. Players are given the option to choose any one card, and a price will be assigned at random.
Once they are done choosing the card, mobile gamers will be redirected to a page that has been divided into six categories, each of which has six items on offer. Players will have to select one item from each of the categories and make a customized pool.
Here are the categories and the list of prizes:
CAT 1
- Sea Dragon Bundle
- Trench Princess Bundle
- Crane Summoner Bundle
- Crane Sorcerer Bundle
- Banished Biker Bundle
- Exiled Biker Bundle
CAT 2
- Flash
- Night Panther
- Spirit Fox
- Smooth Ride
- Motor Bike – Moco Month
- Jeep – Thrash Goth
CAT 3
- Manly Cologne
- Pumpkin Bomb
- Grenade – Pineapple Fizz
- Pan – Sauce Swagger
- Soundwave Thrasher
- Underworld Curl
CAT 4
- Pet Skin: Cyber Flash
- Pet Skin: Spirit
- Pet Skin: Blue Fox
- Wooden Horse Loot Box
- Kneel and Apologize
- Loot Box
CAT 5
- Clear Skies
- Crimson Neon
- Join The Carnival!
- Slither Surfboard
- An Artist’s Escape
- Death From Above
CAT 6
- Blue Flame Draco Token Crate
- Megaloon Alpha Token Crate
- Predatory Cobra Token Crate 1
- Swallowtail (AWM + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate
- Mystic Seeker (Scar + Spas12) Weapon Loot Crate
- FFCS (M4A1 + Groza) Weapon Loot Crate
How to claim the Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX?
Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the 'Calendar' icon.
Step 2: They will have to head over to the 'News' section and tap on 'Value Pack.'
Step 3: Users will then have to tap on 'Go To.'
Step 4: Players can now tap on any one of the three cards containing the amount that they will have to pay later to buy the items. The options are as follows:
- 299 diamonds
- 399 diamonds
- 499 diamonds
Step 5: Users will get six pools of Free Fire MAX accessories with six items each, and they will have to choose one item from each pool.
Step 6: Once players have made their selection, they will have to tap on 'Buy.'