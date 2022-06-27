How to get rare Free Fire MAX bundles for cheap in new event

The Free Fire MAX developers often come up with events that allow players to acquire in-game accessories for cheap. A recent event, Value Pack, was introduced today, on 27 June 2022, and it allows mobile gamers to purchase a bunch of items at a minimal rate.

From pets to loot crates, there are a variety of in-game items that players can obtain. The event will last for a short period of time and will conclude on 3 July 2022.

Details about the Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX

Players will have to select any one of the Value Pack cards (Image via Garena)

The Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX offers three types of cards, each containing a price. Players are given the option to choose any one card, and a price will be assigned at random.

Once they are done choosing the card, mobile gamers will be redirected to a page that has been divided into six categories, each of which has six items on offer. Players will have to select one item from each of the categories and make a customized pool.

Players will have to curate their own item pool and then pay the price assigned (Image via Garena)

Here are the categories and the list of prizes:

CAT 1

Sea Dragon Bundle

Trench Princess Bundle

Crane Summoner Bundle

Crane Sorcerer Bundle

Banished Biker Bundle

Exiled Biker Bundle

CAT 2

Flash

Night Panther

Spirit Fox

Smooth Ride

Motor Bike – Moco Month

Jeep – Thrash Goth

CAT 3

Manly Cologne

Pumpkin Bomb

Grenade – Pineapple Fizz

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Soundwave Thrasher

Underworld Curl

CAT 4

Pet Skin: Cyber Flash

Pet Skin: Spirit

Pet Skin: Blue Fox

Wooden Horse Loot Box

Kneel and Apologize

Loot Box

CAT 5

Clear Skies

Crimson Neon

Join The Carnival!

Slither Surfboard

An Artist’s Escape

Death From Above

CAT 6

Blue Flame Draco Token Crate

Megaloon Alpha Token Crate

Predatory Cobra Token Crate 1

Swallowtail (AWM + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate

Mystic Seeker (Scar + Spas12) Weapon Loot Crate

FFCS (M4A1 + Groza) Weapon Loot Crate

How to claim the Value Pack event in Free Fire MAX?

Players can take their pick from a vast range of accessories (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the 'Calendar' icon.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the 'News' section and tap on 'Value Pack.'

Step 3: Users will then have to tap on 'Go To.'

Step 4: Players can now tap on any one of the three cards containing the amount that they will have to pay later to buy the items. The options are as follows:

299 diamonds

399 diamonds

499 diamonds

Step 5: Users will get six pools of Free Fire MAX accessories with six items each, and they will have to choose one item from each pool.

Step 6: Once players have made their selection, they will have to tap on 'Buy.'

