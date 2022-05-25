How to update Free Fire MAX to OB34 version today: Android and iOS guide

The OB34 update for Free Fire MAX will be available to users today. Fans are incredibly excited not just for the new features but also for the incentives, including gun skins, vouchers, and a Magic Cube, that await on the other side of the scheduled maintenance.

This is perhaps the most significant patch released so far this year since it modifies the abilities of 13 characters and the attributes of 12 guns. Players will be able to download the patch directly through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store once it becomes available. However, they will have to wait a few hours for the maintenance to end before experiencing the features, despite downloading the features.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update release guide

Once the patch has been made available for download, users can follow the steps listed below to download the game’s latest release onto their devices:

Android

Step 1: Players should start by opening the Google Play Store application on their devices.

Step 2: After that, they must tap on the search bar and type ‘Free Fire MAX.’ Numerous results will appear, and individuals should select the relevant one.

Visit the Google Play Store and download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Readers can click here to reach the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Finally, they may press the ‘Update’ option to start the download for the new OB34 version of the game. It will soon be installed on their devices.

iOS

Step 1: To manually update apps on iOS devices, gamers must first open the Apple App Store.

Update the title to its latest version to try out the new features (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 2: Subsequently, they will need to tap on the profile icon at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Users can then scroll down to find the pending updates for their device, and they should press the update option next to ‘Free Fire MAX.’

Patch notes

These are some of the most significant changes that will be taking place with the release of the OB34 version in Free Fire MAX:

Rank system optimization (changes to rewards, overall rank system, and BR-ranked)

Character reworks and adjustments to offer a balanced gameplay experience to players

Clash Squad map adjustments and armor upgrades

Battle Royale airdrop enhancements, visual effect is given to rare loot, and more

Weapon introduction – New M24 Sniper Rifle

Adjustments to weapons (FAMAS, M14, SCAR, GROZA, AC80, and more)

Pin function and visual alerts for gunshots

Gaming environment changes

Craftland new introductions (the Isle of Champs, Zombie Spawn, and more)

Other adjustments and optimizations

Readers can find detailed patch notes of the update here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer