"I joined Galaxy Racer with the ambition of reaching boundaries that are beyond my imagination": Itz Kabbo, a Free Fire content creator

The world-wide popularity of battle royale games like Free Fire has given the opportunity to content creators to showcase their talent. Garena’s flagship title has an impressive number of YouTubers who upload daily videos for their viewers to enjoy.

Itz Kabbo is a popular Free Fire content creator based in Bangladesh and his YouTube videos have garnered over 333 million views in total. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, he talks about the Bangladeshi gaming scenario, his expectations from Galaxy Racer, and more.

Itz Kabbo's journey as a Free Fire content creator

Q. Your YouTube channel, Itz Kabbo, has over 2 million subscribers. Tell us more about your journey to reach this milestone on such a prestigious platform.

Itz Kabbo: It was my dream to get the first 1000 subscribers on my channel. After achieving this feat, my followers kept growing, and so did my ambition. I was so involved in creating entertaining and engaging content that I never realized how big my YouTube family had become.

Q. How different is the gaming scenario in Bangladesh compared to India? Which games are the most popular in your country?

Itz Kabbo: In Bangladesh, battle royale games are the most popular ones like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty. Some PC games enjoy a good follower base as well, and these include Fortnite and Valorant.

Q. What are the primary games you enjoy playing?

Itz Kabbo: The games that I personally enjoy playing are Free Fire, GTA V and Minecraft.

Q. You recently joined the South Asian roster of Galaxy Racer. Can you tell us more about this deal and what made you join this company?

Itz Kabbo: I joined Galaxy Racer with the ambition of becoming a global content creator and reaching boundaries that are beyond my imagination.

Q. Since Galaxy Race is such a prestigious company that has signed various gamers from multiple countries, what are your expectations and how do you think your career as a streamer would be improved by this?

Itz Kabbo: I sincerely believe in hard work and intelligence. With both the qualities and with the support of the Galaxy Racer, I think I can achieve my goals.

Q. Your videos are quite humorous. Do you think humor plays an important role in making your videos go viral?

Itz Kabbo: I agree that videos with humor do tend to do well for me. Otherwise, why will the audience come and watch my video when they have the option to watch thousands of other content creators?

Q. How challenging is it to upload daily videos on YouTube? How long does it take for the whole content creation process to go through?

Itz Kabbo: It takes around one to one-and-a-half hours to make a video. This has become quite normal for me now.

Q. What is your message to Free Fire content creators who want to gain more popularity on YouTube?

Itz Kabbo: Keep working hard and make sure you look into what people want from you.

Edited by Saman