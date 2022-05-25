Is Free Fire MAX server down today? OB34 update time for Indian region

India is home to a sizeable player base for Free Fire MAX, and the game's devoted fanbase shows no signs of waning with each new update. The previous release, the OB33 update, was distributed back in March, and today is the date for the release of the new OB34 version.

The developers have taken down the servers like all previous patches, prohibiting users from playing their beloved title. The maintenance will last several hours, and only once it is completed will individuals be able to access Free Fire MAX and enjoy the new version.

Are the servers of Free Fire MAX down today?

There's a maintenance break going on (Image via Garena)

Yes, the Free Fire MAX servers are down today owing to the reason above, i.e., the OB34 update. As a result, if users attempt to enter the game, they will get an error message on their screen, preventing them from doing so.

The maintenance will run until 17:10 IST, and individuals will have no alternative but to wait for it to be completed.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the updated version will be available for download in the next few hours, and gamers will need to visit particular app stores to complete the procedure. Nonetheless, they will still have to wait for the server to return online even if they complete the download for the new iteration.

Size

Fans are excited for the arrival of the OB34 update (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update is expected to have a file size of around or less than 500 megabytes for Android users (Google Play Store), and the same is expected to be lower than MB for iOS devices, i.e., on the Apple App Store.

Consequently, it will be the players' responsibility to ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their respective devices to complete downloading and installing the most recent version correctly.

Rewards of Free Fire MAX's OB34 update

Here are the different rewards users will be able to earn:

Magic Cube: Individuals have to play the game for one minute after the update to get a Magic Cube token. They can then redeem it for the desired bundle in the in-game store. Luck Royale Vouchers: As a login reward for the new OB34 version, Garena will give out 2x Diamond Royale, 2x Weapon Royale, and 2x Incubator Vouchers. Gun skin: Players will also be able to claim a gun skin for free as a reward for updating to the new version. There are three options, and they will have to select any one of them.

