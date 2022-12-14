New Mythic Incubator in Free Fire provides Wraith Patrol Bundle and more rewards (MAX version)

Garena has refreshed the Incubator on Free Fire MAX, releasing a new Mythic Incubator, providing premium design outfits for a much lower price. Among the grand prizes are the Wraith Patrol and the Soul Patrol Bundle, which you can acquire by spending diamonds.

Incubator has housed exclusive cosmetics and is viewed with the same degree of exclusivity. Unlike other luck royales, you cannot obtain the rewards directly but instead have to acquire the required unique materials. This can be exchanged for exclusive cosmetics.

Wraith Patrol Bundle and more available in Free Fire MAX Incubator

The new Incubator commenced on December 14 and will be accessible for players until December 21, 2022. You have to spend 40 diamonds on a single spin, while a pack of 5 spins will set you back by 180 diamonds.

Furthermore, you may obtain one of the following items from the prize pool at random:

Prize pool of the new event (Image via Garena)

Lightning Token

Evolution Stone

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Avalanche Abyss Badge

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Memory Fragment (Kenta)

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

After collecting enough Lightning Tokens and Evolution Stones, you may exchange them for one of the following items:

The two available bundles (Image via Garena)

Wraith Patrol Bundle: 1x Lightning Token and 3x Evolution Stone

Soul Patrol Bundle: 1x Lightning Token and 3x Evolution Stone

There are no fixed chances associated with obtaining this particular reward from Incubator. As a result, the cost of acquiring these materials will vary depending on the individual. Some might require an expenditure of a few hundred diamonds, while others might even require a few thousand.

Steps to collect rewards from the newly added Incubator in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions given below to get outfits from the newly started Incubator in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire and then access Luck Royale by clicking on the menu on the left.

Select the new Free Fire MAX Incubator (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Incubator option from the menu on the left and spend diamonds to make spins.

You may even utilize special Incubator vouchers in place of diamonds to receive rewards.

Step 3: After accumulating enough materials, select the Exchange button in the center of the Incubator to spend previously collected tokens.

Step 4: Select the desired outfit and then hit the exchange button. Confirm the exchange to receive the outfit in your account.

You may equip the bundle through the vault section.

