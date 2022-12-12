What is Star Gamers' Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Mir Abdul Kalam, better known by his YouTube alias Star Gamers, is a well-known Free Fire content creator. He primarily focuses on events and updates for the game and has amassed a sizable fanbase.

Star Gamers' subscriber count currently stands at 4.55 million. The YouTuber also has a total of more than 603 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country are requested to avoid playing or downloading the game. Star Gamers’ images and stats were taken from FF MAX, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

Star Gamers’ Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Star Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 1442345256, and his ID level is 78. He leads the STAR GAMERS guild in the battle royale title, whose ID is 1010222137.

The content creator is ranked Grandmaster in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum III in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are provided below:

BR Career

Star Gamers' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Star Gamers has played 1058 solo matches in Free Fire and has 109 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 10.30%. He has notched 2015 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.12.

He has played 1588 duo games and has bettered his foes in 271 matches, maintaining a win rate of 17.06%. With 4074 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The YouTuber has also participated in 10111 squad matches and has 4635 wins, resulting in a win rate of 45.84%. He has 48424 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.84.

BR Ranked

Star Gamers' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Star Gamers is yet to play any solo ranked matches.

He has featured in 58 duo games in Free Fire’s ongoing season and has 21 victories, maintaining a win rate of 36.20%. He has registered 348 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.41.

The content creator has made 172 appearances in squad matches and has 99 wins, converting to a win rate of 57.55%. He has 1089 kills at a K/D ratio of 14.92.

Note: Star Gamers’ Free Fire stats were recorded on 12 December 2022. They are subject to change if the content creator plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Star Gamers’ YouTube earnings

These are Star Gamers' earnings from his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Star Gamers’ monthly earnings via his YouTube channel are estimated to lie between $2.5K and $39.5K. The content creator’s yearly income ranges from $29.6K to $473.7K.

YouTube channel

Mir Abdul Kalam has been regularly creating content on his YouTube channel for the past two years, and the oldest video dates back to June 2020. There are currently more than 1670 uploads on his channel, and the highest-watched video has 6.3 million views.

Star Gamers has garnered 20 thousand subscribers and 9.869 million views over the last 30 days. Apart from his primary channel, the YouTuber runs a second channel - Star ARMY. It currently has 644 thousand subscribers and over 34 million views.

Poll : 0 votes