"Self-motivation was the key for me and that is what helped me keep going": Arun aka Run Out Arun, a Galaxy Racer Free Fire content creator

Platforms like YouTube and Booyah! have given the opportunity to content creators, especially for ones who create things for games like Free Fire and the like, to post their gaming videos and garner followers. Even if gaming is not considered a profession by majority of Indians, the number of professional gamers is rising with every passing day.

Arun, popularly known as “Run Out Arun,” is a gaming content creator who posts Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel, Run Gaming. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Arun talks about his humorous content, his collaboration with Galaxy Racer, and more.

Arun on his journey as a Free Fire content creator

Q. Tell us about your journey as a YouTuber for one of the most popular mobile games in India. What challenges did you face in the initial stages of this profession?

Arun: After seeing myself as an established content creator, it surely makes me feel happy. My journey so far has been super cool. During my initial days, I had to face a lot of rejections, but this is something I would love to do. Hence, I carved out a way and made my channel a successful one.

Q. Since Indian society still looks at gaming as a waste of time, did you face any criticism when you took this up as a profession? Were your parents supportive?

Arun: The thing is, in India, gaming is still not seen as a viable career option. When I started, I did not get a lot of support from my family. Self-motivation was the key for me and that is what helped me keep going.

Q. You recently joined the South Asian roster of Galaxy Racer. What made you take this decision? Do you think the company will help you in your journey?

Arun: As a content creator, I want to explore more and reach the next step in my career. I am very hopeful that Galaxy Racer will be there to show me that path and help me in achieving my goals.

Q. The most viewed YouTube video on your channel is a Free Fire tutorial with over 2 million views. Can your viewers expect more such videos in the future?

Arun: Viewers expect me to post more gameplay videos or content that entertains them. A tutorial video works to some extent, but at the end of the day, they would like to watch stuff that is entertaining.

Q. How difficult is the process of creating videos? How long does the whole process take on average?

Arun: I believe that if you do something with love and passion, then it is not difficult to get the outcome. But yes, it takes hours to produce good quality videos.

Q. Most of your videos are quite funny and entertaining. Do you think humor plays a significant role in gaining more followers?

Arun: I am a content creator, which means I am an entertainer as well. It is very important for me to put up videos that my audience wants to see and at the same time, entertain them. If that involves humor, then why not!

Q. What is your message to Free Fire gamers who want to establish themselves as professional content creators?

Arun: My message to upcoming and budding creators is to not take up this profession with the goal of making money. Content creation is an art and you need to take it up wholeheartedly and work hard. Your hard work will surely pay off.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan