Streets Royale event in Free Fire leaked (December 2023): Rewards, start date, and more

The Streets is one of the most iconic costume bundles in Free Fire, and it is something that veteran players of this game are very fond of. According to a new leak posted by @sawgaming_2.0, the outfit is set to make a return to the battle royale title very soon. It could be a part of the Streets Royale event that is expected to commence in the coming days.

The post shared by the data miner also reveals a few of the other rewards that users will be able to find as part of the same Luck Royale event. Find more details regarding the Streets Royale event in the section below.

Upcoming Free Fire Streets Royale event leaked

Recently, @sawgaming_2.0 made a post on Instagram about the Streets Royale that was leaked to start in Free Fire on December 10, 2023. According to their post, it is expected to be available for users playing on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers on that date.

Besides the renowned The Streets bundle, the Streets Royale event might feature three outfit components: Street Fox Pants (Female), Street Fox Pants (Male), and Lush Clubber (Bottom). These will be the main attractions of the event, and gamers will also be able to find a few other miscellaneous items.

Just like a majority of other Luck Royales, games will have to spend diamonds on spins. Getting The Streets-specific costume bundle is unlikely to be cheap and could cost gamers a considerable amount of in-game currency.

Players must remember that the leaked information from @sawgaming_2.0 has not been confirmed by Garena. Nonetheless, since previous leaks from this data miner have been accurate, individuals may expect their predictions to come true.

Lamborghini-themed Luck Royales in Free Fire

At the time of writing, two Lamborghini-themed Luck Royales are currently active in Free Fire. The first one, Lamborghini Royale, commenced on December 2, 2023. It features a Lamborghini Ride and four car skins — the Aventador Booyah, Veneno Rosso Efesto, Veneno Nero Nemesis, and Aventador Grigio Nimbus.

The second one, Lamborghini Wheel, arrived on December 3, 2023. This one offers the Lamborghini Drift arrival animation and a Gloo Wall called The Lamborghini Shield. Both these events will be running for quite some time, giving users ample period to decide whether they want to spend their diamonds.

