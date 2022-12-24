Top 3 highest earning Free Fire teams in 2022

Free Fire Esports has become a great source of earnings for organizations, as Garena conducts several tournaments worth millions of dollars annually.

Although their events saw lower viewership in 2022, the publisher has hosted two World Series with a humongous prize pool of $4 million. Garena suffered a major setback this year as India banned Free Fire in February.

Thai teams have completely dominated in 2022 as both global titles were lifted by them. In fact, three out of the four World Series were won by Thai teams, showing their dominance in the Free Fire scene.

A look at top three highest-earning Free Fire teams in 2022

3) Vivo Keyd - $380,000

Brazilian organization Vivo Keyd is third among the 2022 highest-earning Free Fire teams after their consistent run in both World Series. They have generated more than $380,000 in prize money throughout the year.

Vivo Keyd's performances in 2022

LBFF Season 7 - Second Place ($18,393)

World Series Sentosa - Fourth Place ($100,000)

LBFF Season 8 - Champion ($19,921)

World Series Bangkok - Second Place ($250,000)

The team finished second in the LBFF Season 7 and then qualified for the World Series Sentosa, where they clinched the fourth spot and received $250K in prize money. Their performances in the fall season were outstanding, finishing as the champion in LBFF Season 8 and following it with a runner-up finish in the World Series Bangkok.

2) Attack All Around - $525,000

Another Thai organization, Attack All Around, entered the Free Fire scene in 2021 and found great success this year. However, 95% of their total 2022 earnings came through a single event as they won the Free Fire World Series Sentosa and bagged $500,000.

Apart from this, the side acquired second place in the Pro League Thailand Season 6 and was awarded around $21,000 in prize money.

Attack All Around's top performances in 2022

Pro League Thailand Season 6 - Second Place ($21,000)

World Series Sentosa - Champion ($500,000)

The squad failed to achieve a respectable position in other regional tournaments. They came ninth in the Pro League Thais Season 7 but couldn't secure their spot in the World Series Bangkok.

1) Evos Phoenix - $830,000

The current Free Fire World Champion, Evos Phoenix, has enjoyed a splendid 2022 as the Thai squad clinched three tournaments this year and generated over $830,000 in prize money. The side has been in astonishing shape since 2021, exhibiting consistent performances.

Evos Esports' top performances in 2022

Pro League Thailand Season 6 - Champion ($60,000)

World Series Sentosa - Second Place ($250,000)

Pro League Thailand Season 7 Mid - Champion ($2700)

Pro League Thailand Season 7 - Second Place ($18,917)

Wold Series Bangkok - Champion ($500,000)

The team delivered a masterclass in the Pro League Thailand Season 6 to win the title. With this victory, the squad earned a slot in the Grand Finals of the World Series Sentosa, where, unfortunately, they missed out on the trophy by just a single point. The contest was ultimately clinched by Attack All Around.

However, it didn't take long to retain their word champion title as the side grabbed their second FFWS trophy in November this year. Evos was awarded $500K in prize money in the prestigious competition held in Bangkok, Thailand.

