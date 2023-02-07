On February 6, TSM surprisingly bid farewell to its Free Fire Brazilian roster. The popular American organization competed for approximately a year and a half. The reason behind this decision is yet to be revealed.

TSM Brasil 🇧🇷 🏆 #TSM100 @TSM_BR



Vivemos momentos inesquecíveis e lançamos talentos eternos. Fomos campeões, batemos na trave e ouvimos o grito da torcida alvinegra.



Isso não é um adeus, é um até logo. Obrigado por tudo, Brasil. 🤍🖤 Hoje anunciamos nossa saída da LBFF e dos cenários competitivos no Brasil.Vivemos momentos inesquecíveis e lançamos talentos eternos. Fomos campeões, batemos na trave e ouvimos o grito da torcida alvinegra.Isso não é um adeus, é um até logo. Obrigado por tudo, Brasil.🤍🖤

The organization expressed its gratitude and shared memories through social media, writing:

"Today we announce our departure from the LBFF and the competitive scene in Brazil. We live unforgettable moments and launch eternal talents. We were champions, we hit the beam and we heard the scream of the fans. This isn't goodbye, it's see you later. Thanks for everything, Brazil"

After almost two years, TSM disbands Free Fire Brazil squad

The American giants debuted the Brazilian Free Fire scene in August 2021 by signing LBFF 2021 Stage 2 runner-up Black Dragon Esports. However, the side did not achieve much on the circuit and failed to make a name for itself.

The squad failed to achieve a respectable spot in their first tournament under the TSM banner, placing 16th in the LBFF 6 Group Stage and missing out on a spot in the Grand Finals. Their worst setback occurred after failing to progress for the LBFF 7 league stage.

TSM Brasil 🇧🇷 🏆 #TSM100 @TSM_BR



Subimos com um time novato, conquistamos o Top 1 e lutamos ATÉ O FIM pela taça e pela vaga.



Agradecemos muito todo o amor e carinho da torcida alvinegra ao longo da temporada. Nos vemos ano que vem juntos pelo título.



SEMPRE ALVINEGRO, SEMPRE Nossa campanha foi HISTÓRICA.Subimos com um time novato, conquistamos o Top 1 e lutamos ATÉ O FIM pela taça e pela vaga.Agradecemos muito todo o amor e carinho da torcida alvinegra ao longo da temporada. Nos vemos ano que vem juntos pelo título.SEMPRE ALVINEGRO, SEMPRE #TSM

However, TSM made a sensational comeback in the most recent LBFF 8, seizing the pole position in the League Stage. The squad displayed a masterclass in the Grand Finals as well, securing the second runner-up position. Unfortunately, they missed their berth for the Free Fire World Series Bangkok as the tournament had only two slots for the top two teams.

The squad played their last event under the team banner in the Copa GWL PRO competition, a third-party competition where they grabbed the sixth spot.

TSM #TSM100 @TSM



It's time to enter the next generation of gaming. It's time to enter Brazil's biggest esport. It's time for LBFF.



PLEASE WELCOME OUR BRAZILIAN PRO FREE FIRE TEAM Over 100 million players worldwide. Over 5 million World Finals viewers.It's time to enter the next generation of gaming. It's time to enter Brazil's biggest esport. It's time for LBFF.PLEASE WELCOME OUR BRAZILIAN PRO FREE FIRE TEAM @TSM_BR

The roster underwent significant changes throughout its existence, with only Bob7 staying the course. Despite several shuffling in the lineup, the organization could not succeed on the Brazilian scene.

TSM first enrolled in Free Fire esports by signing its Indian roster in July 2021 and participated in numerous major tournaments. The organization had a great ride in the country, achieving several podium finishes. Unfortunately, it disbanded the lineup in May 2022 following the game's ban in India.

Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF @FFesportsBR

A partir de 2023, a



Com início em 15 de abril, a final do torneio está marcada para 5 de agosto! Mais informações serão divulgadas em breve nas nossas redes sociais. Uma nova era está chegando.A partir de 2023, a #LBFF será uma liga fechada, com participação de equipes convidadas pela Garena.Com início em 15 de abril, a final do torneio está marcada para 5 de agosto! Mais informações serão divulgadas em breve nas nossas redes sociais.

TSM has made a significant impact on the growth of the Free Fire community in Brazil and India. Garena has also made a few changes to the structure of the upcoming LBFF, which is scheduled to begin on April 15.

