On February 6, TSM surprisingly bid farewell to its Free Fire Brazilian roster. The popular American organization competed for approximately a year and a half. The reason behind this decision is yet to be revealed.
The organization expressed its gratitude and shared memories through social media, writing:
"Today we announce our departure from the LBFF and the competitive scene in Brazil. We live unforgettable moments and launch eternal talents. We were champions, we hit the beam and we heard the scream of the fans. This isn't goodbye, it's see you later. Thanks for everything, Brazil"
After almost two years, TSM disbands Free Fire Brazil squad
The American giants debuted the Brazilian Free Fire scene in August 2021 by signing LBFF 2021 Stage 2 runner-up Black Dragon Esports. However, the side did not achieve much on the circuit and failed to make a name for itself.
The squad failed to achieve a respectable spot in their first tournament under the TSM banner, placing 16th in the LBFF 6 Group Stage and missing out on a spot in the Grand Finals. Their worst setback occurred after failing to progress for the LBFF 7 league stage.
However, TSM made a sensational comeback in the most recent LBFF 8, seizing the pole position in the League Stage. The squad displayed a masterclass in the Grand Finals as well, securing the second runner-up position. Unfortunately, they missed their berth for the Free Fire World Series Bangkok as the tournament had only two slots for the top two teams.
The squad played their last event under the team banner in the Copa GWL PRO competition, a third-party competition where they grabbed the sixth spot.
The roster underwent significant changes throughout its existence, with only Bob7 staying the course. Despite several shuffling in the lineup, the organization could not succeed on the Brazilian scene.
TSM first enrolled in Free Fire esports by signing its Indian roster in July 2021 and participated in numerous major tournaments. The organization had a great ride in the country, achieving several podium finishes. Unfortunately, it disbanded the lineup in May 2022 following the game's ban in India.
TSM has made a significant impact on the growth of the Free Fire community in Brazil and India. Garena has also made a few changes to the structure of the upcoming LBFF, which is scheduled to begin on April 15.
