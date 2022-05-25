Why is Free Fire not working today? (May 25)

The date of the Free Fire OB34 patch is today, and many gamers have been questioning why the game isn't operating today. For those who aren't aware, there is a lengthy maintenance break as the developers take the servers down to transition into the new version on the day of each update.

In most cases, the server downtime lasts for about eight hours, after which the title will automatically reopen. The new version also gets released on the respective app stores for download during the maintenance period.

Details on why Free Fire is not working today (25 May)

The game is done for maintenance (Image via Garena)

Free Fire is currently inaccessible, and players cannot enjoy the game on their devices because the game's servers are down for maintenance. These are the exact timings mentioned:

OB34 maintenance start time: 25 May, 9.30 am IST

OB34 maintenance end time: 25 May, 17.10 am IST

Users should not become worried if an error message appears on their screen and the game is unable to be played because of it. They must wait until the time mentioned above for the conclusion of the maintenance.

After this phase is finished, gamers will be able to play the battle royale title on their own devices and try out all of the features that have been incorporated in the latest Free Fire OB34 update. Accordingly, they will also be able to claim free update rewards, depending upon their servers.

Some features of the Free Fire OB34 update

Changes to ranked system

Ranked system is going to witness numerous changes (Image via Garena)

1) Rewards

Time-limited skins are rewards for Platinum and Diamond ranks

Exclusive emotes for Heroic and Master ranks

Exclusive outfit in Exchange Store (after every update)

Merger of season and rank-up rewards

2) Rank system

New interface and upgraded rank-up animations

Exclusive emblem for Master rank

Rank info to be shown in the lobby

3) BR-Ranked changes

Heroic will show 1-5 starts to indicate rank progress

Daily Challenge will feature 3 BR-Ranked stats

Character reworks

Snippet from official patch notes (Image via Garena)

The abilities of the following characters will be tweaked in the Free Fire OB34 update:

Alok (Drop the Beat)

Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

D-bee (Bullet Beats)

Wolfrahh (Limelight)

Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Steffie (Painted Refuge)

Chrono (Time Turner)

Kenta (Swordsman's Wrath)

Xayne (Xtreme Encounter)

Clu (Tracing Steps)

Wukong (Camouflage)

Misha (Afterburner)

Nairi (Ice Iron)

New M24 sniper rifle

M24 will be added with the latest update (Image via Garena)

The M24 was available in the recently concluded Advance Server, and the firearm served as one of the primary points of interest. These are its stats as per the patch notes:

Base Damage: 88

Rate of Fire: 0.8

Magazine: 15

According to the information revealed by the developers, it will be a light sniper rifle with high mobility and a fast rate of fire, helping users to take down enemies in ranged encounters.

