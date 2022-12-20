Next Free Fire MAX update release date (OB38), new Advance Server, and more

Updates are essential to Free Fire MAX, and each one aims to improve the user experience. Garena invests a significant amount of time and work developing them, and a new version is made available approximately once every few months.

The latest edition, i.e., the OB37 update, was released last month and resulted in the introduction of multiple modes, adjustments and more. Fans have already started looking forward to the OB38 iteration since the Advance Server registration opened up a few days back.

What is the release date for Free Fire MAX’s OB38 update?

Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad season will draw to an end on 11 January 2023 (Image via Garena)

Garena has maintained a consistent pattern throughout the previous several years for the release of the updates. In essence, the patches are made available either on the day or the day before the Clash Squad season comes to a close.

The ongoing Clash Squad season will end on January 11. Accordingly, the Free Fire MAX OB38 update is expected to be made available on 10 January or 11 January 2023, which is only a few weeks away.

The game’s servers will be shut down for maintenance on the day of the patch. During that time, users won’t be able to connect to the servers; instead, they will see an error message.

Disclaimer: The dates mentioned above are based on a common trend followed by Garena and are not the confirmed release dates for the update.

OB38 Advance Server

Advance Server results in the introduction of new features (Image via Garena)

Garena releases a test server known as Advance Server to try out the many features of the upcoming updates. This particular server runs for around a week and gives the players an idea of what changes they can expect.

As stated earlier, registrations for the OB38 Advance Server have opened, and interested users may complete the process to get an Activation Code. It is necessary to have this specific code to access the server.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Visit Free Fire Advance Server’s official page using any web browser on your device.

Utilize either of the two login methods to sign in on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the relevant website, you may use one of the two login choices presented to you. The two options available are Facebook and Google.

Step 3: After you complete the login procedure, you will be redirected to a form where you must enter your email address.

Insert your email address into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the last step, you must hit the “Join Now” button to complete the registration.

The server will open on 23 December 2022 and last until 30 December. In addition to receiving an early peek at the features, players can earn diamonds for reporting various bugs and glitches.

It is vital to remember that the progress made on the Advance Server is not transferred over and will be erased once the period is completed.

Note: Getting the Activation Code after registration isn’t guaranteed. Limited space is available on the Free Fire Advance Server, which is why only a few users get the the Activation Code.

