Own Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in September 2022

Many YouTubers have recently prioritized uploading YouTube Shorts featuring gameplay in Free Fire, and Kushal Das (aka Own Gaming) is one such content creator.

The channel currently has 2.62 million subscribers and 841 million views. He also runs a second channel, “R. I. P. Freestyle,” with 7.19 thousand subscribers and 113 thousand views.

Own Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Own Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 422128695. He is the leader of the “Hunt__Gaming” guild, whose ID number is 1006730951.

The YouTuber is ranked Gold II in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I in the Clash Squad mode. His stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Own Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Own Gaming has played 1196 solo games and has been victorious on 78 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 6.52%. He has bagged 1931 kills with 470 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 1.73 and a headshot percentage of 24.34%.

The content creator has also featured in 2438 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 223 games, leading to a win rate of 9.14%. He has notched 3866 frags with 852 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.75 and a headshot percentage of 22.04%

The player has competed in 4453 squad games and has bettered foes in 611 matches, retaining a win rate of 13.72%. He has secured 9914 kills with 2765 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 27.89%.

Ranked stats

Own Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Own Gaming has played three solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX season but has no wins. He has secured three kills with one headshot for a K/D ratio of 1.00 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Kushal has participated in six duo games but does not have any wins. He has garnered two kills with one headshot, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.33 and a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played two games in the squad mode. However, he has failed to secure a kill or a win.

Note: Own Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (16 September 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

Own Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Own Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

At the time of writing, Own Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel lie between $10.1K and $160.9K. The YouTuber’s yearly income ranges from $120.7K to $1.9 million.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Own Gaming has been creating content for quite some time now, and his oldest Free Fire video dates back to February 2019. He currently has over 1040 uploads on the channel. His most-watched video has gained 24 million views.

According to Social Blade, Own Gaming has acquired 120 thousand subscribers and 40.22 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish