Player 07's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Many players in the Indian Free Fire community have started content creation on platforms like YouTube, and Player 07 is one of them. He has grown quickly in recent months, and his engaging content has helped him build a decent fanbase. Currently, his channel holds a subscriber count of 186 thousand, alongside a total view count of more than 18.40 million.

Besides his primary channel, he also operates “Player 07 Live”, which has garnered 1.34 thousand subscribers. Details about Player 07’s Free Fire ID, guild, and more are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Indian players are advised to stay away from Free Fire due to the ban imposed on the game. However, they can continue to enjoy the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not prohibited in the country.

Player 07’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Player 07‘s Free Fire ID is 1907142964. He leads the “TEAM 07” guild, whose Guild ID is 3017011381.

Looking at his rank, he is placed Master in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that he has in the game are mentioned below:

BR Career

Player 07's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Player 07 has competed in 5090 solo games and has 267 Booyahs, making his win rate 5.24%. He has registered 7434 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.54.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has 69 wins in 759 appearances, leading to a win percentage of 9.09%. He has 1292 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Within the squad mode, he has played 2363 games and has registered 482 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 20.39%. There are 5629 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.99.

BR Ranked

Player 07's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside BR-Ranked Season 33, Player 07 has 122 participations and has secured 14 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 11.47%. He has notched up 274 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.54.

The content creator has also played 64 duo-ranked matches and has remained unbeaten in 17, possessing a win ratio of 26.56%. With 140 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Finally, Player 07 has engaged in 242 squad games and has 56 wins, upholding a win rate of 23.14%. At a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 593 eliminations.

Note: Player 07’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article (June 9, 2023). The stats above will alter as he plays more games.

YouTube channel

Player 07 has actively created Free Fire-based content around gameplay and more. He currently has 183 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one is a video about Hidden Places in Clash Squad, having 1.8 million views.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has acquired 10 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days. His view count has grown by 1.191 million over the same period.

