PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Graphics, compatibility, and more compared

The Free Fire franchise recently expanded its horizons with the release of the Free Fire MAX. Even though the new title offers a better gaming experience, the old one hasn't lost its importance in the community, especially among gamers with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed so that users with low specification phones can enjoy the battle royale experience. Often, such titles engage in a bit of a tussle to establish their supremacy over the other.

This has led to players being eager to know how PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire will fare against each other in gaming graphics and other aspects.

Assessing Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite

System requirements

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite require almost similar system requirements to run efficiently on low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite requires Android version 4.1 or above along with a minimum of 1 GB of RAM. Gamers who wish to download the game must have around 600 MB of free disk space on their devices.

Free Fire, on the other hand, is compatible with Android 4.0.3 and above. In terms of RAM, the game requires a minimum of 1 GB.

The file size is slightly larger than PUBG Mobile Lite, and gamers will need to clear over 750 MB of disk space to accommodate the game.

Graphics

Even though it is hard to distinguish the titles based on their compatibility, it becomes pretty easy when we compare the graphical attributes.

Free Fire features mostly animated gameplay along with a vibrant tinge when it comes to cosmetics and other in-game items. The graphical rendition is good but not as smooth as other battle royale titles.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and features more realistic gameplay. The graphical output is exceptionally smooth, and users get a fantastic gaming experience.

Even though both titles slack a bit when it comes to in-game mechanics, PUBG Mobile Lite holds the edge over Free Fire.

Verdict

Based upon compatibility and graphical properties, it is quite tricky to determine which one is better. Both titles are pretty different from each other in certain aspects.

Also Read

While PUBG Mobile Lite offers a better battle royale experience, the presence of character abilities and pets in Free Fire makes it a bit more interesting.

It is sensible to leave the baton of judgment to gamers, and they are free to choose the game they prefer. Both titles have their fair share of pros and cons, and therefore, players have the liberty to choose the one they would like to play.

Edited by Ravi Iyer