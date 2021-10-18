Top 5 tips to win 1v1 fights in Free Fire MAX

The competitive factor in Free Fire MAX is one of the driving forces of the success of the game. Gamers enjoy themselves engaging in a fierce battle with opponents and try to prove their mettle in the battle field.

Gamers often come face to face with enemies in a 1v1 situation, especially in Solo mode. During this kind of combat, gamers have to rely on their skills and also need to outwit their opponent in order to survive; take a step ahead towards securing a victory.

This article will reveal the top 5 tips that are necessary to win a 1v1 situation in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: How to win 1v1 fights in the game

5) Always keep moving

Facing an enemy in a 1v1 situation in Free Fire MAX means only two possible outcomes, either the opponent will be dead, or the gamer. In order to survive, gamers need to dodge enemy attacks.

Therefore, gamers should always use the joystick to move sideways as well as front and back to force the enemy fire in various directions. This will also empty the opponents magazine and give the gamers a few seconds to launch the attack.

4) Get a good weapon

Weapons such as SMGs and Assault Rifles in Free Fire MAX are the most effective types when it comes to short range combat. While engaging in a 1v1 fight, gamers should use these weapons to get the maximum advantage.

The shotgun is pretty effective when the gamer is within a close proximity of the enemy. Snipers should only be used when there is a considerable distance between the enemy and the gamer.

3) Use utility items

Using the utility items in Free Fire MAX influences gameplay and can significantly help gamers emerge victorious from a 1v1 fight.

Gamers should use gloo walls to create a cover as well as trap the enemy. Grenades can be used to either knock or eliminate the opponent. If gamers want to land a surprise attack, smoke grenades will come in handy.

2) Use a pet with ability

Pets in Free Fire MAX are equipped with special abilities. While some of them give a shield protection, others provide gamers with an increased range of weapons.

These abilities can have a massive influence during 1v1 fights in the game. If gamers use their pets appropriately, they will be able to win such situations with relative ease.

1) Do not rush

One of the biggest mistakes gamers can commit during 1v1 fights is to try and hastily finish things off. It must be remembered that the opponent may force the gamer to commit some kind of mistake. Therefore, gamers should deal calmly with the situation and prepare a strategy to counter the enemy's attack.

Also Read

Following the above tips can help players make a huge difference on the battlefield. Inculcating these tips for every game can help players emerge victorious from 1v1 situations; increasing chances of securing a Booyah!

Note:- The content of this article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan