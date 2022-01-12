Raistar vs Daddy Calling: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Daddy Calling are two of the most prominent figures within the Indian Free Fire community, both recognized for their incredible gameplay and having accumulated a considerable fanbase to their names.

At the time of writing, Raistar boasts approximately 6.36 million subscribers on YouTube along with a total of 144.48 million video views. By comparison, Daddy Calling has 1.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel with 71.70 million combined views.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in 16520 squad games and has 2756 victories, having a win rate of 16.68%. With 54371 kills, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 3.95.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 706 of the 4497 matches, leading to a win percentage of 15.69%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79, the player has notched 14379 frags.

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 3548 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 401, maintaining a win ratio of 11.30%. In the process, he has racked up 10776 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 25, Raistar has played five squad games and has bagged 22 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.40.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 194095234.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has taken part in 17107 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 5098, which comes down to a healthy win percentage of 29.80%. He has accumulated a total of 50098 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Apart from this, he has 338 first-place finishes in 1682 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 20.09%. The content creator has 4203 frags in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

He has also played 1656 solo games and has come out on top on 558 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 33.69%. With a 5.62 K/D ratio, he has 6171 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In regards to the current ranked season, Daddy Calling has played 30 squad games and has four victories, equating to a win rate of 13.33%. He has 72 kills in total for a K/D ratio of 2.77.

In addition, he has featured in three duo matches and has secured 15 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.00.

To conclude, Daddy Calling has played two solo games as well.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Raistar Daddy Calling Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3548 4497 16520 1656 1682 17107 Wins 401 706 2756 558 338 5098 Win rate 11.30% 15.69% 16.68% 33.69% 20.09% 29.80% Kills 10776 14379 54371 6171 4203 50098 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 5.62 3.13 4.17

It can clearly be seen that Daddy Calling has the edge over Raistar in solo and squad modes. Coming to duo matches, Raistar has a superior K/D ratio, while Daddy Calling has a higher win rate.

Ranked stats

Raistar Daddy Calling Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 0 0 5 2 3 30 Wins 0 0 0 0 0 4 Win rate 0 0 0 0 0 13.33% Kills 0 0 22 0 15 72 K/D ratio 0 0 4.40 0 5.00 2.77

Unfortunately, their ranked stats cannot be compared in the current season as Raistar has only played a few squad games and is yet to feature in duo and solo modes.

Note: Free Fire stats of both YouTubers is subject to change as they play more matches.

