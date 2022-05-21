Raistar vs Gaming Aura: Which Free Fire player has better stats in May 2022?

Many Indian Free Fire content creators have seen a surge in popularity in the last few years, with Raistar and Gaming Aura establishing themselves as two of the most notable personalities. The former uploads gameplay montages and highlights, and the latter is known for his informative videos related to the game.

At the time of writing, Raistar has 6.78 million subscribers, and his videos have accumulated 157.69 million views. Gaming Aura has 1.01 million subscribers and 86.01 million views.

Here’s a comparison of their in-game stats.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3548 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 401 matches, translating to a win rate of 11.30%. With 10776 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The player has 4497 appearances in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 706 games, upholding a win rate of 15.69%. In the process, he has 14379 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has also won 2760 of the 16528 squad matches, equating to a win rate of 16.69%. He has 54382 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He is yet to play any ranked games in the ongoing season.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has featured in 2989 solo matches and has 211 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 7.05%. He has 6377 frags maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The content creator has played 4679 duo matches and has 371 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 7.92%. With a K/D of 2.86, he has 12332 kills.

Gaming Aura has played 5995 squad matches and has 816 victories, resulting in a win rate of 13.61%. He has accumulated 14909 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The famous personality has played 12 duo matches in the ongoing season, killing seven enemies for a K/D ratio of 0.58.

Gaming Aura has played 74 squad games and has 13 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 17.56%. He has secured 216 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

He is yet to play any solo ranked games.

Comparision

Raistar Gaming Aura Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3548 4497 16528 2989 4679 5995 Wins 401 706 2760 211 371 816 Win rate 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% 7.05% 7.92% 13.61% Kills 10776 14379 54382 6377 12332 14909 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 2.30 2.86 2.88

The optimal method to compare stats will take both K/D ratio and win rate into consideration. When looking at the lifetime stats of Raistar and Gaming Aura, the former takes the edge in all three modes: solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare ranked stats because Raistar has not played ranked matches in the current season.

Note: The stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish