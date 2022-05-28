Raistar vs Helping Gamer: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

Raistar and Helping Gamer have emerged as two of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. The former is well-known for his incredible gameplay content. On the other hand, Helping Gamer posts guides and similar types of videos to aid his audience regarding stuff like events and more.

As per the current statistics, Raistar possesses 6.8 million subscribers, alongside 158.082 million views on YouTube. Helping Gamer features 7.91 million subscribers and more than 571.70 million views.

Here’s a comparison of their stats in the battle royale title.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the nation must not play it on their devices.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has secured great stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 3549 solo games and has 401 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 11.29%. He has 10776 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber has bettered his foes in 706 of the 4497 duo appearances, translating to a win ratio of 15.69%. With 14379 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The content creator has also played 16528 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2760 for having a win percentage of 16.69%. He has accumulated 54382 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

He hasn’t played ranked games in battle royale’s current season (Image via Garena)

The streamer is yet to play ranked matches in the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

These are Helping Gamer’s in-game stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has competed in 2868 solo games and outclassed his enemies in 174, correlating to a win ratio of 6.06%. He has garnered 4975 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The online star has 2912 duo participations for 188 victories, converting to a win percentage of 6.45%. At a K/D ratio of 2.04, he has 5555 frags.

The famous personality has 1171 wins in 7209 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 16.24%. He has notched 16629 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

He has only one match in the solo mode (Image via Garena)

The player has played a single solo game in the current season but has failed to get a kill or a win. He has also engaged in five duo games, eliminating seven enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.40.

The content creator has played 58 squad games and has nine Booyahs, maintaining a win percentage of 15.51%. He has 264 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.39.

Comparison

Raistar Helping Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3549 4497 16528 2868 2912 7209 Wins 401 706 2760 174 188 1171 Win rate 11.29% 15.69% 16.69% 6.06% 6.45% 16.24% Kills 10776 14379 54382 4975 5555 16629 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 1.85 2.04 2.75

Generally, while comparing the stats of two players in Free Fire, the K/D ratio and win rate are considered. When looking at the lifetime stats of Raistar and Helping Gamer, the former has the edge in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats as Raistar is yet to play matches in the current season.

Note: The stats of Raistar and Helping Gamer were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

