Raistar vs Kutty Gokul: Who has better Free Fire stats in December 2021?

Free Fire has experienced tremendous growth, particularly in India, where the game has a large and active player base. Consequently, the mass has led to the rise in content creation.

Raistar and Kutty Gokul have emerged as two of the most famous personalities, with enormous numbers watching their YouTube videos across the country. The former features 6.2 million subscribers on his channel, while Kutty Gokul has 953 thousand subscribers.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played 16505 squad games and has 2756 wins to his name, having a win rate of 16.69%. With 54328 kills, he has notched 54328 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Apart from this, he has appeared in 4497 duo matches and has 706 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.69%. In the process, he has 14379 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has also played 3548 solo games and has bettered his foes in 401, maintaining a win rate of 11.30%. He has killed a total of 10776 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played 389 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 44 for a win percentage of 11.31%. He has secured 1236 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Meanwhile, the famous figure has played seven games in duo and solo modes, killing 24 and 19 enemies. This leads him to a K/D ratio of 3.43 and 2.71, respectively.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 821845835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has featured in 8164-lifetime squad games and has precisely 1900 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 23.27%. At a K/D ratio of 3.77, he has 23608 frags.

He has 352 wins in the 1576 duo matches in the duo mode, translating to a win ratio of 22.33%. He has notched 4432 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The content creator has participated in 1056 solo games and has 96 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.09%. He has 2224 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has competed in 116 ranked squad games and has 44 victories, converting to a win ratio of 37.93%. With a K/D ratio of 7.86, he has 566 kills.

He has played four duo matches and has two frags for a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Raistar Kutty Gokul Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3548 4497 16505 1056 1576 8164 Wins 401 706 2756 96 352 1900 Win rate 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% 9.09% 22.33% 23.27% Kills 10766 14379 54328 2224 4432 23608 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 2.32 3.62 3.77

Raistar has a superior K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes, while Kutty Gokul has upheld a better win rate. Finally, in the solo games, Raistar has the upper hand.

Ranked stats

Raistar Kutty Gokul Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 7 7 389 0 4 116 Wins 0 0 44 0 0 44 Win rate 0 0 11.31% 0 0 37.93% Kills 19 24 1236 0 2 566 K/D ratio 2.71 3.43 3.58 0 0.50. 7.86

Kutty Gokul hasn’t played any ranked solo games and has only played a few duo matches. As a result, their stats in these two cannot be compared. Coming to the squad mode, Kutty Gokul has the edge over Raistar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha