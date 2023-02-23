Raj Gaming Zone’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Rajkumar Thakor is also popularly known in the Indian Free Fire MAX community by the name of his YouTube channel Raj Gaming Zone, where he actively posts a broad array of game-related videos. His eponymous channel has gradually crossed a 619k subscriber count.

He also runs a second channel, RGZ Army, with 17.2k subscribers, where he occasionally posts content related to gaming. Additionally, his Instagram handle also has more than 20.8k followers.

Raj Gaming Zone’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Raj Gaming Zone’s Free Fire MAX ID is 595532381. He is a member of the EK~Yodha guild in the battle royale title, whose guild ID is 1002901236.

On the other hand, the internet star has attained Master rank in BR-Ranked Season 32, while securing Heroic tier in the CS-Ranked Season 17. Raj Gaming Zone’s stats in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

BR Career stats

The content creator has 45270 frags in the squad games (Image via Garena)

Raj Gaming Zone was undefeated in 141 of the 1769 solo games, converting to a win rate of 7.97%. He has recorded 4087 kills, which gives rise to a K/D ratio of 2.51.

He emerged victorious in 118 of the 1002 duo encounters, culminating in a win rate of 11.77%. The YouTuber has garnered 2334 eliminations, which boils down to a K/D ratio of 2.64.

Lastly, the Indian star has outdone his opponents 3713 times in the 16187 squad encounters, leading him to a win rate of 22.93%. He has accrued 45270 kills, yielding a K/D ratio of 3.63.

BR Ranked stats

Raj Gaming Zone has taken down 1648 opponents in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Raj Gaming Zone competed in 30 ranked solo games in Free Fire MAX, defeating all his opponents eight times for a win rate of 26.66%. He has taken down 190 opponents, amassing a K/D ratio of 8.64.

He has participated in 17 duo games and piled up five victories, attributing to a win rate of 29.41%. The internet star has scored 77 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.42.

Lastly, Raj Gaming Zone has attained 108 Booyahs in 447 games, which boils down to a win rate of 24.16%. He has secured 1648 frags on his profile, chalking up a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Note: The content creator’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing the article. The said numbers will change as he engages in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The YouTuber has earned 528.78k views in last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

Rajkumar Thakor’s monthly income through his eponymous YouTube channel, as per Social Blade, is expected to range from $132 to $2.1K. The website further predicts the earnings figure for the entire year to range from $1.6K and $25.4K.

YouTube channel

Raj has been running his YouTube channel for quite a few years and has more than 2100 videos now. These uploads have racked up 70 million views combined over the years. Due to his persistent efforts, his channel has expanded slowly but surely.

He had about 5k subscribers in early 2020, with the number crossing 180k by the end of the same year. There was steep growth in 2021 as the number crossed 500k. Even though the graph slopped upward in 2022, the growth was less than 100 thousand.

Rajkumar Thakor’s YouTube channel has failed to gain any subscribers over the last 30 days, while he has earned 528.78k views of his videos during the same time frame.

