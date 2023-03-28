RDX L Gaming Live’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

RDX L Gaming Live is a popular source for Free Fire MAX players to stay up to date on the latest events and content related to the battle royale title. The channel has amassed over 613k subscribers. In addition to the primary channel, the YouTuber runs the RDx Gamero channel, where they post content related to Free Fire MAX and other games. He also has a following of just under 9.5k on Instagram.

Exploring RDX L Gaming Live’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and K/D ratio

RDX L Gaming Live’s Free Fire MAX ID is 750879520. The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 18.

His Free Fire MAX stats as of March 28, 2023, are outlined below:

BR Career stats

RDX L Gaming Live's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

RDX L Gaming Live has made 1595 appearances in solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 47 wins, attributing to a win rate of 2.94%. He has defeated 1905 opponents, culminating in a K/D ratio of 1.23.

The YouTuber has remained undefeated in 72 of the 1472 duo encounters, which equals a win rate of 4.89%. With 1349 frags, he has held on to a K/D ratio of 0.96.

RDX L Gaming Live has featured in 6247 duo games and booked 845 victories, amounting to a win rate of 13.52%. He has defeated 9967 opponents while averaging a K/D ratio of 1.85.

BR Ranked stats

RDX L Gaming Live's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star played 13 solo encounters and walked away with a single victory, amounting to a win rate of 7.69%. He has eliminated 61 foes accounting for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

RDX L Gaming Live has a 50% win rate after securing four wins in eight duo encounters. He has eliminated 54 opponents, translating into a K/D ratio of 13.50.

Finally, the Indian star has accrued 42 Booyahs in 84 squad encounters, registering a win rate of 50%. He has 306 kills under his belt, resulting in a K/D ratio of 7.29.

Note: RDX L Gaming Live’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. Thus, these numbers are expected to change as he continues to feature in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The channel's estimated monthly revenue (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade’s estimates, the content creator is expected to make a monthly revenue of about $200 - $3.2k through his primary channel. The revenue forecast for the entire year is expected to range from $2.4k to $38.4k.

YouTube channel

RDX L Gaming Live started his YouTube channel in 2020 and has since gained a considerable following. In 2021, his channel gained momentum and surpassed 300,000 subscribers, with the number surpassing 500,000 in mid-2022. He has put in consistent effort to produce over 1,360 videos, resulting in a total of 31.534 million views.

According to Social Blade, the channel has seen an increase of 8,000 subscribers and 799.794k video views in the last 30 days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes