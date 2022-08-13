Red Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX: How to get, event duration, and more 

The day that many Free Fire MAX players were waiting for is here, Garena has finally relaunched the Red Top Criminal as part of the 5th Anniversary celebration. The developers have also released a new outfit variant - Neon Top Criminal, as part of the Selected series with special effects, design, and more.
Many gamers consider Top Criminal bundles the rarest outfit collection in the battle royale title. This is because only a handful of gamers could collect it during its initial release in late 2018 and early 2019.
Players now have an opportunity to get the exclusive Red Top Criminal and the new entrant Neon Top Criminal as part of the newly added Glitch Ascension.
Gamers can get rare Top Criminal Bundles in Free Fire MAX
The new Glitch Ascension featuring Red Top Criminal and Neon Top Criminal Bundles commenced in Free Fire MAX on 13 August 2022 and will remain an option until 21 August 2022. Players must spend 40 diamonds to make one spin, while a pack of five will set them back by 180 diamonds.
They will spin from the following prize pool:
- Top Criminal Token
- Grenade – Top Criminal
- Cube Fragment
- 5x Sterling Star (M1887)
- Pet Food
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 30 September 2022)
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: 30 September 2022)
- Universal Fragment Bundle
- SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate
- Double EXP Cards
- Double Gold Cards
- Bonfire
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate
- Nairi’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Otho’s Fragment Loot Crate
- K’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate
- Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- Laura’s Lucky Loot Crate
- Hayato’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Moco’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Kelly’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
They essentially need to collect Top Criminal Tokens to obtain the rewards. The available items up for grabs are as follows:
Top Criminal (Neon): 5x Top Criminal Token
Top Criminal (Red): 4x Top Criminal Token
Free Money emote: 3x Top Criminal Token
Gloo Wall – Top Criminal: 2x Top Criminal Token
Motorbike – Crime Ride: 1x Top Criminal Token
The requirements are cumulative; hence, gamers only need to collect five Top Criminal Tokens to acquire all five items.
Steps to access Glitch Ascension to collect Neon and Red Top Criminal Bundle
Gamers may follow the instructions in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: First, users must open Free Fire MAX and then access the Luck Royale to access the Glitch Ascension interface.
Step 2: Next, individuals should make spins to acquire Top Criminal Tokens from the Prize Pool.
They must continue making spins to acquire 5 Top Criminal Tokens.
Step 3: Subsequently, players can claim the rewards by clicking on the reward icons on the right side of the screen.
The event offers one of the rarest bundles in the battle royale title, the coveted Red Criminal, alongside multiple new cosmetics. Hence, it is certainly worthwhile to spend diamonds to acquire them in Free Fire MAX.
However, only those with plenty of in-game currency should proceed with the event as it could cost them thousands of diamonds.