RGFF NTN's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Ngô Thế Ngọc, aka NTN or RGFF NTN, is a popular Vietnamese YouTuber who creates Garena Free Fire content. Almost two years after beginning his journey, the content creator has posted a variety of videos on YouTube and has earned a massive following on the platform.

RGFF NTN currently has 1.83 million subscribers on his eponymous primary channel, and his videos have more than 287 million views. He also has 172k followers on Facebook.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should avoid playing it. The statistics and images below are taken from FF MAX, which is not prohibited.

RGFF NTN’s Free Fire ID and stats

RGFF NTN’s Free Fire ID is 134881552, and his IGN is “GC NTN.” The content creator is presently ranked Silver III and Platinum II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

His stats in Free Fire are as follows:

BR Career

RGFF NTN's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

RGFF NTN has played 3111 solo matches, securing 229 victories and recording a win rate of 7.36%. With 6629 eliminations to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2438 duo matches and has won on 219 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 8.98%. He has registered 4432 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

RGFF NTN has won 1218 of the 9617 squad matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 12.66%. He has 23060 kills in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.75.

BR Ranked

RGFF NTN's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

RGFF NTN has played three ranked solo matches this season and has one victory, making his win rate 33.33%. He has bagged 16 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The content creator also competed in two ranked duo matches but failed to secure a win. With a K/D ratio of 2.50, he has five kills to his name.

RGFF NTN has not played any ranked matches in the squad mode so far.

Note: RGFF NTN’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (19 October 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

RGFF NTN’s YouTube earnings

Details about RGFF NTN's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, RGFF NTN’s monthly YouTube earnings through his primary channel are between $2.9k and $46.4k. His yearly income, on the other hand, ranges from $34.8k to $556.4k.

RGFF NTN’s YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on RGFF NTN’s primary YouTube channel was posted in November 2020. The channel now has 438 videos, with the most popular one boasting 5.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, RGFF NTN has acquired 30k subscribers in the last 30 days. The view count on his videos has also increased by 11.592 million in the same period.

RGFF NTN also runs YouTube channels called NTN Shorts and Ngô Thế Ngọc, which have 3.24k and 970k subscribers, respectively.

