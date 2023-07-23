Rishav Gamerz's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Numerous Indian content creators have made a name for themselves on platforms like YouTube by regularly posting videos related to Free Fire. Rishav Gamerz is among such personalities, and he frequently livestreams the battle royale title on his channel. He presently features a subscriber count of 413 thousand with a total view count of more than 4.8 million.

He further has over 22.3 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle. Below are details about Rishav Gamerz’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire has been banned in India, players from the country are advised to abide with the government’s decision and avoid playing the game. They can still engage in the MAX version since it was not prohibited.

Rishav Gamerz’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Rishav Gamerz’s Free Fire ID is 1276943579, and his IGN in the game is RISHAV-LIVE. He is the leader of the RISHAV GAMRZ guild, whose Guild ID is 1006305235.

Coming to the content creator’s rank, he is placed Diamond II and Diamond IV in BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19, respectively. The following are the stats that the maintains in the game:

BR Career

Rishav Gamerz's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Rishav Gamerz has played 1583 solo games and outclassed his enemies in 43, leading to a win rate of 2.71%. He has registered 2098 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.36.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 1388 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 80, giving way to a win percentage of 5.76%. There are 2203 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.68.

In the squad matches, he has made 2205 participations and has bettered his foes in 206, converting to a win ratio of 9.34%. With 3344 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.67.

BR Ranked

Rishav Gamerz's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current BR-Ranked Season 34, Rishav Gamerz has competed in eight solo games and has two first-place finishes, possessing a win percentage of 25.00%. He has accumulated 33 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Coming to the duo mode, he has featured in five games and has one Booyah, resulting in a win ratio of 20.00%. At a K/D ratio of 2.50, he has 10 frags.

Lastly, Rishav Gamerz has played nine squad matches and has three victories, having a win rate of 33.33%. He has killed a total of 38 enemies for a K/D ratio of 6.33.

Note: Rishav Gamerz’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. The stats will alter as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Rishav Gamerz started his journey as a content creator a couple of years back, and has found great success with his YouTube channel. His oldest video dates to July 2021, and he currently has 372 uploads, of which the highest-watched is a livestream with 109 thousand views.

As per Social Blade, Rishav Gamerz has received 23.307 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by 1000 over the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.