Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Yuvraj Singh Tomar is popularly known in the Free Fire community by the name of his YouTube channel, Romeo Gamer. He is one of the many celebrated Indian YouTubers who has garnered a dedicated following by regularly streaming the game and posting gameplay videos.

The Romeo Gamer YouTube channel currently has over 2.43 million subscribers. Yuvraj’s recent content focuses on challenges such as playing with a specific gun and playing without the mini-map visible.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 137719383. He is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Master in the Clash Squad mode.

The YouTuber's stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 6349 solo games, winning 1022 for a win rate of 16.09%. He has secured 26824 kills and has 10380 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.04 and a headshot percentage of 38.70%.

The player has bagged 674 wins in 4963 games in the duo mode, upholding a win rate of 13.58%. He has 16230 kills and 4483 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.78 and a headshot percentage of 27.62%.

Yuvraj has also made 16737 appearances in the squad matches and has 5460 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 32.62%. With 54716 kills and 13459 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot percentage of 24.60%.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has featured in 205 solo games in the ongoing season and has been victorious on 48 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.41%. He has 911 kills and 277 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.80 and a headshot percentage of 30.41%.

The YouTuber has played 73 duo matches and has eight victories, corresponding to a win rate of 10.95%. He has 213 kills and 65 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 30.52%.

Romeo Gamer has played six games in the squad mode during this Free Fire MAX ranked season and has bettered his foes on two occasions, possessing a win rate of 33.33%. He has 18 kills and three headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.50 and a headshot percentage of 16.67%.

Note: The gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly YouTube income

Romeo Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates of Social Blade, Yuvraj’s monthly earnings through his channel are within the range of $679 and $10.9K. His revenue for the entire year lies between $8.1K and $130.3K.

YouTube channel

Yuvraj began streaming on the Romeo Gamer channel in June 2019 and ended the year with 75 thousand subscribers. The year of 2020 was rather fruitful for the content creator, and he clocked 1.2 million subscribers at the end of the year.

The gamer has more than 1100 uploads on the channel that have amassed him 169 million subscribers altogether. His channel has garnered 10k subscribers and 2.714 million views in the last 30 days alone.

