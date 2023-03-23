Since the latest Free Fire update's release, there has been a galore of new leaks featuring fresh content that the developers have planned. Details of the upcoming Season 4's Booyah Pass rewards have come to the light before its official release.

Based on the leaks, the BP provides attractive outfits, multiple gun skins, and cosmetics for other items. However, to obtain all the rewards, players will have to purchase the premium variants of the pass using Diamonds. Then, they must complete some missions to gain EXP and climb up the BP's ranks to receive its bonuses.

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 4 for April 2023 leaked

The fourth Season of Free Fire Booyah Pass is scheduled to go live on April 1, 2023. According to the available details, it will be based on the Wave Watchers theme and is expected to feature these items:

Level 1 - Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate and P90: Modern Aquarium (30 days)

- Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate and P90: Modern Aquarium (30 days) Level 10 - Desert Eagle: Fishy Delight and Marian Grace Bundle

- Desert Eagle: Fishy Delight and Marian Grace Bundle Level 20 - Merry Fishy Banner and Bubble Waters Banner

- Merry Fishy Banner and Bubble Waters Banner Level 30 - P90: Modern Aquarium (3 days) and Fishy Loot Box

- P90: Modern Aquarium (3 days) and Fishy Loot Box Level 40 - Fish Tank Zoomer

- Fish Tank Zoomer Level 50 - Fishy Eyes Parachute and Uncharted Sapphire Bundle

- Fishy Eyes Parachute and Uncharted Sapphire Bundle Level 60 - Bubble Waters Avatar, Happy Fishy Avatar, and BP S4 Crate

- Bubble Waters Avatar, Happy Fishy Avatar, and BP S4 Crate Level 70 - P90: Modern Aquarium (3 days), and Grenade - Portable Aquarium

- P90: Modern Aquarium (3 days), and Grenade - Portable Aquarium Level 80 - Paper Boat Surfboard, P90: Modern Aquarium (30 days), and BP S4 Crate

- Paper Boat Surfboard, P90: Modern Aquarium (30 days), and BP S4 Crate Level 90 - P90: Modern Aquarium (24 hours) and BP S4 Crate

- P90: Modern Aquarium (24 hours) and BP S4 Crate Level 99 - Evolution Stone

- Evolution Stone Level 100 - P90: Modern Aquarium (permanent) and BP S4 Crate

- P90: Modern Aquarium (permanent) and BP S4 Crate Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125 - BP S4 Crate

- BP S4 Crate Level 130 - Piscine Bat and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Box

- Piscine Bat and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Box Level 135 - BP S4 Crate

- BP S4 Crate Level 140 - Little Submarine Backpack and BP S4 Crate

- Little Submarine Backpack and BP S4 Crate Level 145 - BP S4 Crate

- BP S4 Crate Level 150 - Pet Skin: Aqua Kactus and BP S4 Crate

Even though these leaks come from multiple reliable sources, they should be greeted with skepticism. Garena, the developers of this title, may or may not incorporate the pass in the same form and rewards in the official release.

The two variants of the pass (Image via Garena)

Once the makers of the title have rolled out the next Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 4, players can upgrade it for 499 Diamonds. Additionally, the Premium Plus variant will cost 999 Diamonds.

The difference between the two versions stems from the fact that the latter allows players to grow to level 200. Additionally, with the Premium Plus variant, users receive all the rewards until Level 50, which includes both bundles.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire.

