Free Fire MAX OB39 update - Garena adds new Gloo Wall skins, bundles, emotes, and more to the store

After the release of the much-awaited Free Fire MAX OB39 update on March 22, 2023, Garena incorporated many new features and inundated the game by incorporating tons of new and attractive items in the store. The developers have enhanced the selection of emotes, Gloo Wall skins, grenades, outfits, and more.

Players can directly access the store and spend diamonds to get a few attractive cosmetics. They also have the option to get discounts on items that are priced above a given threshold.

The following section provides a comprehensive overview of the items available in the Free Fire MAX store.

New Gloo Wall skins, bundles, and more available in Free Fire MAX store

Gloo Wall

The costliest Gloo Wall costs 499 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Gloo Walls are always in demand in Free Fire MAX, and players leave no stone unturned to get them for their collections. By refreshing the shop, they have now been provided an opportunity to acquire the following:

Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legend

Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion

Gloo Wall – Rebel Academy

Gloo Wall – Dragon Seal

Gloo Wall – Volcanic Fury

Gloo Wall – Aurous Dragon

Gloo Wall – Glo Technica

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine

Gloo Wall – Color Vibes

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns

Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco

Melee weapon skins

A total of 20 new melee weapon skins are available in the game (Image via Garena)

A total of 20 melee weapon skins are now part of the Free Fire MAX store and include skins for katana, pan, and scythe. Players can acquire the following items priced between 299 and 499 diamonds.

Katana – Deadly Fluid

Katana – Tranquil Torrent

Katana – Cyber Bounty

Katana – Swordsman Legends

Katana – Spirited Overseers

Katana – Indigo Burn

Jewel Axe

Night Scouter Scythe

Pan – Maroon Laser

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Pan – King Cobra

Pan – Watermelon

Cricket Master

Ducky Umbrella

Vibes Basher

Deadly Baguette

Death’s Final Strike

Knockout Swing

Underworld Curl

Keyboard Slasher

Grenade

Majority of the grenades cost 499 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Like any other item within the game, players do not have a shortage of skins, even in the grenades section. However, these are priced at a higher price band, with most costing 499 diamonds. The new entrants are:

Grenade – Mr. Nutcracker

Grenade – Superstar

Grenade – Time Traveler

Grenade – Spirited Overseers

Grenade – Pineapple Fizz

Spiky Pumpkin

Grenade – Grim Rider

Grenade – Feral Fragrance

Wasteland Grenade

Skull Hunter Grenade

Angry Shark

High-end Controller

Grenade – Brassy Mic

Emotes

A number of mythic emotes are available (Image via Garena)

Emotes also have a great demand in Free Fire MAX, and the developers have not missed a beat in incorporating more choices in the store. While some of them cost only 199 diamonds, the more expensive are priced at 599 diamonds as well. The options available are as follows:

Waiter Walk

Crazy Guitar

Big Smash

Mythos Four

More Practice

Booyah Balloon

Stage Time

Top Scorer

Captain Booyah

Booyah!

Doggie

Power of Money

Kongfu

Top DJ

Eternal Descent

Bobble Dance

Victorious Eagle

The Victor

Bhangra

Shimmy

Challenge On!

Fancy Hands

Bring it On!

Death glare

Soul Shaking

Party Dance

Wiggle Walk

Moon Flip

Shake with Me

Threaten

Shuffling

Dangerous Game

Baby Shark

Arm Wave

The Swan

Shake it Up

Bundles

Users can get discount on bundles (Image via Garena)

Garena has delivered 20+ attractive outfits to the store and the prices range from 899 to 1199 diamonds. The choices available in this Free Fire MAX section are as follows:

Metallic Swordmaster Bundle

Chrome Swordmaven Bundle

Pumpkin Knight Bundle

Spooky Witch Bundle

Battle Angel Bundle

MC Funk Bundle

Frenzy Junior Bundle

Monochrome Suspense Bundle

Griffin Bundle

Magical Fox Bundle

Trench Princess Bundle

Space Soldier Bundle

Space Ops Bundle

Airman Rouge Bundle

Aviator Rogue Bundle

Lucky Koi Bundle

Fortune Koi Bundle

Top Chef Bundle

Top Pastry Chef Bundle

Sea Dragon Bundle

In addition to the bundles, the developers have queued up a list of gun crates in the Free Fire MAX store. There are about 100 such loot boxes priced at 40 diamonds a piece.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes