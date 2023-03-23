Free Fire MAX OB39 update - Garena adds new Gloo Wall skins, bundles, emotes, and more to the store

After the release of the much-awaited Free Fire MAX OB39 update on March 22, 2023, Garena incorporated many new features and inundated the game by incorporating tons of new and attractive items in the store. The developers have enhanced the selection of emotes, Gloo Wall skins, grenades, outfits, and more.
Players can directly access the store and spend diamonds to get a few attractive cosmetics. They also have the option to get discounts on items that are priced above a given threshold.
The following section provides a comprehensive overview of the items available in the Free Fire MAX store.
New Gloo Wall skins, bundles, and more available in Free Fire MAX store
Gloo Wall
Gloo Walls are always in demand in Free Fire MAX, and players leave no stone unturned to get them for their collections. By refreshing the shop, they have now been provided an opportunity to acquire the following:
- Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legend
- Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion
- Gloo Wall – Rebel Academy
- Gloo Wall – Dragon Seal
- Gloo Wall – Volcanic Fury
- Gloo Wall – Aurous Dragon
- Gloo Wall – Glo Technica
- Gloo Wall – Stormbringer
- Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine
- Gloo Wall – Color Vibes
- Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns
- Gloo Wall – Pink Wink
- Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco
Melee weapon skins
A total of 20 melee weapon skins are now part of the Free Fire MAX store and include skins for katana, pan, and scythe. Players can acquire the following items priced between 299 and 499 diamonds.
- Katana – Deadly Fluid
- Katana – Tranquil Torrent
- Katana – Cyber Bounty
- Katana – Swordsman Legends
- Katana – Spirited Overseers
- Katana – Indigo Burn
- Jewel Axe
- Night Scouter Scythe
- Pan – Maroon Laser
- Pan – Sauce Swagger
- Pan – King Cobra
- Pan – Watermelon
- Cricket Master
- Ducky Umbrella
- Vibes Basher
- Deadly Baguette
- Death’s Final Strike
- Knockout Swing
- Underworld Curl
- Keyboard Slasher
Grenade
Like any other item within the game, players do not have a shortage of skins, even in the grenades section. However, these are priced at a higher price band, with most costing 499 diamonds. The new entrants are:
- Grenade – Mr. Nutcracker
- Grenade – Superstar
- Grenade – Time Traveler
- Grenade – Spirited Overseers
- Grenade – Pineapple Fizz
- Spiky Pumpkin
- Grenade – Grim Rider
- Grenade – Feral Fragrance
- Wasteland Grenade
- Skull Hunter Grenade
- Angry Shark
- High-end Controller
- Grenade – Brassy Mic
Emotes
Emotes also have a great demand in Free Fire MAX, and the developers have not missed a beat in incorporating more choices in the store. While some of them cost only 199 diamonds, the more expensive are priced at 599 diamonds as well. The options available are as follows:
- Waiter Walk
- Crazy Guitar
- Big Smash
- Mythos Four
- More Practice
- Booyah Balloon
- Stage Time
- Top Scorer
- Captain Booyah
- Booyah!
- Doggie
- Power of Money
- Kongfu
- Top DJ
- Eternal Descent
- Bobble Dance
- Victorious Eagle
- The Victor
- Bhangra
- Shimmy
- Challenge On!
- Fancy Hands
- Bring it On!
- Death glare
- Soul Shaking
- Party Dance
- Wiggle Walk
- Moon Flip
- Shake with Me
- Threaten
- Shuffling
- Dangerous Game
- Baby Shark
- Arm Wave
- The Swan
- Shake it Up
Bundles
Garena has delivered 20+ attractive outfits to the store and the prices range from 899 to 1199 diamonds. The choices available in this Free Fire MAX section are as follows:
- Metallic Swordmaster Bundle
- Chrome Swordmaven Bundle
- Pumpkin Knight Bundle
- Spooky Witch Bundle
- Battle Angel Bundle
- MC Funk Bundle
- Frenzy Junior Bundle
- Monochrome Suspense Bundle
- Griffin Bundle
- Magical Fox Bundle
- Trench Princess Bundle
- Space Soldier Bundle
- Space Ops Bundle
- Airman Rouge Bundle
- Aviator Rogue Bundle
- Lucky Koi Bundle
- Fortune Koi Bundle
- Top Chef Bundle
- Top Pastry Chef Bundle
- Sea Dragon Bundle
In addition to the bundles, the developers have queued up a list of gun crates in the Free Fire MAX store. There are about 100 such loot boxes priced at 40 diamonds a piece.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.