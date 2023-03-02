5 best Free Fire tips to use grenades like pro players (March 2023)

Players can find a massive catalog of weapons across multiple categories in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version. Different guns suit specific playstyles and team roles, but accessories like grenades are crucial for any gameplay strategy, whether attacking the foes or defending against them.

New players often don't utilize frags to their fullest potential during a Free Fire or FF MAX match. It is also crucial to understand the benefits of different grenades in the game as one can use gloo walls to defend, smoke to create deception, and frags to deal explosive damage.

Today's article will discuss the best tips for using grenades, primarily the frag variants, in Free Fire like professional players.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Garena Free Fire guide: Best tips to use grenades in March 2023

1) Throw to finish off knocked-out enemies

Frag grenades deal quick and significant damage to opponents. It makes them vital while finishing off the enemies who have already been knocked out but hiding are in cover. Throwing a grenade is a much more effective and risk-free option to confirm a kill instead of rushing towards them, as their teammates might be present as backup.

A grenade will also deal some damage to other enemies lurking beside their downed opponent, waiting to execute a surprise attack. Thus, players will have a realistic chance to put their opponents on the back foot without taking much risk by throwing a grenade.

2) Cook the grenade well before throwing

Players can benefit from a throw only when they have cooked up the grenade enough. An early throw might not provide an upper hand and getting it late might cause severe explosive damage to oneself.

Therefore, players must always observe the timer and distance of the throw while cooking a grenade. Once they feel that they have held it enough, they can immediately throw it while maintaining efficiency.

3) An inefficient throw is not helpful

One can use grenades to assert dominance over their enemies, but the efficiency of the throw is equally crucial. Thus, apart from cooking a grenade, players must also work on the trajectory of their throws to elevate their efficiency. One can aim at a landing point, where the grenade has the least chance of getting deflected and becoming useless.

Efficiency matters the most during the final phase of a match, especially when everyone is using gloo walls to guard themselves. A precise throw can deal enough damage to even gloo walls, weakening the enemy's defenses.

4) Flashbang and frag grenades are ideal while attacking

Players who love to rush their opponents to dominate them can use a frag grenade to create chaos in the enemy camp. The additional damage with the explosion will provide an extra bit of edge over opponents, making it easier to knock them down.

However, if players have a flashbang grenade instead of a frag at their disposal, they can use it to deafen and blind their opponents for a few seconds. Hence, using a flashbang when they know the opponents' position can provide a decent advantage.

5) Differentiate between different grenades and use them accordingly

Different grenades in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

It is crucial for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players to understand the various grenades that Garena has introduced. Each one has a different functionality, which one can use as a trump card in crunch situations.

Players can use smokes to escape the opponents by creating a distraction. Similarly, a gloo wall grenade allows them to deploy a temporary shield that can withstand a certain amount of damage. Likewise, flashbang and frags have their own merits.

Players can also try to use each grenade in every Free Fire and FF MAX match, which will be great real-match practice for them.

Disclaimer: Indian users must avoid installing Free Fire on their devices as the game is banned in the country. Instead, they can consider downloading the MAX variant, which is still available in the Play Store.

