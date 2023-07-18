Free Fire Bunny Upgrade event leaked: Start date, servers, and more (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX data miners and leakers are infamous for providing details of the upcoming events before the launch. Similarly, the posters for the forthcoming Bunny Upgrade event came to light recently. Multiple data miners shared it on their Instagram handles, which provides gravitas to the claims around the event's release.

In case the leaks turn out to be accurate, a new event will be available in the coming days, featuring exclusive Bunny-themed items.

New Free Fire MAX Bunny Upgrade event leaked

Two popular data miners @venom.ofc_ and @macbruh_ff uploaded the leaks related to the Bunny Upgrade event in Free Fire MAX. According to them, the new event will be available from July 21, 2023, on the game's India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers. Moreover, you might be able to benefit from the event until August 3, 2023.

Based on the poster, the event's objective is simple. You must upgrade your Bunny Bundle to receive rewards, including an avatar, a banner, and more. However, the data miners did not reveal the details of the method and the cost of this upgrade. Hence, some of the details remain under the veil as of now.

It is also important to note that the details shared by the data miners are still leaks, and the developer has not officially confirmed them. As a result, it may be reasonable to take in the information with a grain of salt since the items may or may not be added to the battle royale title.

Ongoing Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event

Bunny Ring event is currently active in the game, offering multiple themed rewards (Image via Garena)

An exclusive Bunny Ring was launched on the Indian server recently, allowing you to collect a themed Gloo Wall skin, backpack, bike, backpack, and gun skins, among other items. Unlike other similar events, a single spin in the event costs you nine diamonds and 11 spins are available at a discounted rate of 90 diamonds.

However, the items are drawn randomly from the prize pool. Additionally, if you still miss out on your desired item, you can exchange the exclusive Bunny Ear Tokens for the rewards. Given the hype associated with the Bunny-themed events, the reduced cost makes this Luck Royale a decent avenue to spend diamonds.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.