Free Fire Elite Pass Season 53 for October: Rewards, expected release, and more details

Free Fire contains an abundance of cosmetics, with new ones often released to provide a more comprehensive selection. Among all the avenues to acquire them, Elite Pass is undoubtedly the most popular option due to its comparatively low cost and superior value for money. Alongside this, since the pass is released every month, it forms the perfect choice to avail the cosmetics.

Leaks for any given Elite Pass usually pour in from a few weeks to months in advance, allowing gamers to catch a glimpse of the possible rewards. Subsequently, gamers are aware of a few of the rewards and can make an informed decision about the purchase in most cases.

Read through to learn about the Free Fire Season 56 Elite Pass leaks and all other details.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 53 Elite Pass for October: All you need to know

These are the leaked bundles of the upcoming Elite Pass of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 53 is scheduled to start on 1 October 2022. However, even before its release, gamers will have the option to pre-order the Elite Bundle to net an exclusive pre-order cosmetic.

The price for the pass varies depending on the server, and in Free Fire MAX India server, gamers need to spend 499 diamonds to upgrade to the Elite Pass and 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle. The pre-order is listed at the same price as well.

Rewards

Players must complete daily and weekly missions or spend diamonds to earn badges. Once individuals have accumulated enough badges, they will receive the corresponding rewards. The items that might be up for grabs in the upcoming Elite Pass Season 53 are as follows:

0 badge: Motor Bike Ice Ghost

15 badges: Blizzard Runner Jacket

20 badges: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

40 badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and Flame Endure Jacket

50 badges: Windfrost Shinobi Bundle and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

60 badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

80 badges: Burning Ninja Dagger

90 badges: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

100 badges: Cursed Anger Backpack and Ninja Fusion T-Shirt

125 badges: Bizon – Soul Stealth

140 badges: 1x Evolution Stone

150 badges: Haunt Altar Loot Box

170 badges: 10x Magic Cube

200 badges: Ninja Stand and Ice Ghost Backpack

225 badges: Ice Ghost Skyboard and Firestorm Shinobi Bundle

This Elite Pass certainly appears to provide a good set of rewards, including two outfits, skins, emotes, and more, which will entice many gamers at the given price.

It is important to emphasize that these are only the leaked rewards, and Garena has yet to confirm the rewards as part of the pass. Subsequently, gamers must take all the rewards mentioned earlier with a pinch of salt. These may or may not be incorporated into the battle royale title with the release of Elite Pass Season 53.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Additionally, players will find the same rewards in the MAX version as well.

